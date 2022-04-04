Red Report: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum on Fidone status; spring game format TBD

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday he's seen his group of quarterbacks make strides over the course of the spring's first 13 practices.

But don't expect a formal announcement about Texas transfer Casey Thompson — or anybody else for that matter — winning the starting job any time soon.

Asked about a timeline for anointing a starter, Frost said, "The timetable is whenever it's clear to us and to everybody. I think there's a lot of guys doing some good things, but we're nowhere near ready to make an announcement yet."

Thompson is the perceived favorite in large part because he started 10 games last year at Texas (with a 4-6 record) and led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes. Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy has been limited this spring by a foot injury, so sophomore Logan Smothers at this point would rate clearly ahead of him.

“There haven’t been that many turnovers," Frost said. "I think it’s more just consistency and getting familiar with what we’re doing schematically and some things like that. But there needs to be a little more consistency.”

Mum on Fidone: Frost said there is not yet clarity about the timeline for tight end Thomas Fidone, who suffered an apparent knee injury earlier in spring ball.

Fidone was the No. 1-ranked tight end recruit in the country for the 2021 class, but tore the ACL in his left knee in April last year. He returned to the field seven months later but appeared for just three snaps against Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said earlier this spring that Fidone had picked up where he left off, but then Fidone was injured during NU's first scrimmage of the spring, just before the school's spring break.

Stay tuned: Frost said that, if at all possible, he'd like to have two teams playing against each for Saturday's Red-White Spring Game, but that it's unclear if that will be possible because of the number of players limited by injury. Frost said there would be "long" conversations between the coaching and training staffs to chart the course for Saturday's scrimmage as this week goes on.

Island man: Tommi Hill, a transfer from Arizona State, exudes confidence, as one might expect from a touted corner.

Make no mistake, he’s made an immediate impression in Nebraska’s camp.

His desired form of coverage?

"I like, 'Man,'" he said. “So I like being on an island.”

The 6-foot, 200-pounder said he’s on an island — one-on-one versus a receiver — in Nebraska’s dime package.

“Coach (Travis) Fisher trusts me on the opposite field, he trusts me going against the best (receiver),” Hill said. “And I trust myself.”

Bust a move: Hill seems genuinely impressed with junior running back Anthony Grant, a transfer from New Mexico Military Institute by way of Florida State.

"Every time he busts a gap, he's gone," Hill said. "I've been trying to get him. But that's a dog right there."

Is it Grant's speed? His shiftiness? What's his calling card?

"He's got vision, speed, he's shifty," Hill said. "I talk to him about his vision. I see him hitting a gap when it's not even developed yet.

"Yep, he's got vision."

Military benefits: In his two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Grant rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry in his Bronco career and added 21 receptions for 116 yards and 16 kickoff returns for 354 yards.

A native of Buford, Georgia, Grant was asked how much the military part was emphasized, and how it might help him at Nebraska.

"They just molded the military stuff into the football stuff and into just about everything we did," he said. "It made it easier to have that mindset of you've got to get all of your stuff done. It made it a lot easier and a lot better for us."

Old friends: Even though they’re both new to Nebraska, safety Deshon Singleton and receiver Trey Palmer are plenty familiar with each other.

The two grew up about 15 miles apart in Louisiana, Singleton from Amite, and Palmer from Kentwood.

And as 6-foot-3, 205-pound Singleton tries work his way into the mix at the safety spot, he’s gotten a good look at what Palmer brings to the table as a receiver.

“He’s made a whole lot of plays. Very consistent with his catching ability,” Singleton said. “He’s going to be something special this season.”

Palmer, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is expected to make an immediate impact at the receiver spot. So far it appears he’s lived up to that hype.

“That’s my guy right there,” Singleton said. “He be making plays.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Parker Gabriel Husker football reporter Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012. Follow Parker Gabriel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today