Red Report: Noa out for remainder of season; no running for Rahmir; the return of Waldoch; Gaylord seeking sixth year

No running for Rahmir: Frost said true freshman running back Rahmir Johnson will be available Friday only in an emergency situation. Johnson made his fourth appearance of the season against Maryland, rushing a team-high 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Frost has said all season the Huskers would like to redshirt the speedster from New Jersey, and of course that opportunity would go by the wayside were Johnson to play against the Hawkeyes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

If he doesn't play Friday, Johnson will finish the season with 21 carries for 64 yards and the one score.

The return of Waldoch: Matt Waldoch has become a feel-good story this season, going from UNL's club soccer team to a spot on the football roster to starting at Kicker agaisnt Maryland and making all nine of his kicks (six extra points, three field goals).

Waldoch, who still doesn't have a photo on Nebraska's online roster, has a spot on the team next season if he wants it, Frost said.

"Hats off to the club soccer team for letting us borrow him," Frost said.

Waldoch looked confident in his debut, comfortably booting through three 29-yard field goals in addition to his extra points.