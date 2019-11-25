Red Report: Noa out for remainder of season; no running for Rahmir; the return of Waldoch; Gaylord seeking sixth year

Nebraska was without Kanawai Noa against Maryland on Saturday, and the Huskers will be without the senior wide receiver when they host Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The graduate transfer from Cal "had to have a meniscus repair" and is done for the season, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced Monday.
Noa was emerging as one of the top targets in the Husker offense before the injury. He will end his one season in Lincoln with 17 catches for 245 yards (14.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. Over his last three games, Noa had 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.
"Kanawai was a big piece of what we were doing. He's absolutely a delight to coach," Frost said. "He worked hard, did everything right. It was all about the team. We are sorry that his season ended when it did, but feel good about the guys that came in for him."
Frost Frost was mum on another receiver's health, declining to comment Wan'Dale Robinson's availability. The freshman wide receiver/running back, who has missed the past two games because of injury, is second on the team with 40 catches and 453 receiving yards, and is NU's third-leading rusher with 326 yards and three scores.
That could mean more wideout reps for freshman backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who caught a pass against Maryland, and Frost said Chris Hickman could get more reps and he expects freshman Darien Chase to be available against the Hawkeyes.
No running for Rahmir: Frost said true freshman running back Rahmir Johnson will be available Friday only in an emergency situation. Johnson made his fourth appearance of the season against Maryland, rushing a team-high 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Frost has said all season the Huskers would like to redshirt the speedster from New Jersey, and of course that opportunity would go by the wayside were Johnson to play against the Hawkeyes.
If he doesn't play Friday, Johnson will finish the season with 21 carries for 64 yards and the one score.
The return of Waldoch: Matt Waldoch has become a feel-good story this season, going from UNL's club soccer team to a spot on the football roster to starting at Kicker agaisnt Maryland and making all nine of his kicks (six extra points, three field goals).
Waldoch, who still doesn't have a photo on Nebraska's online roster, has a spot on the team next season if he wants it, Frost said.
"Hats off to the club soccer team for letting us borrow him," Frost said.
Waldoch looked confident in his debut, comfortably booting through three 29-yard field goals in addition to his extra points.
"What I really want in a kicker is a guy that when I look him in the eye he is confident and when he gets his chance he takes advantage of it," Frost said. "I’m sure there is a lot of guys on the club soccer team that were excited for him. I met a few of them. They are great guys. Look, he got an opportunity and he made the most of it. He was lights out in every opportunity that he got and just that confidence that he shows gives me a lot of confidence in him."
Gaylord seeking a sixth year: Nebraska senior left tackle Christian Gaylord, who missed the entire season with a knee injury, is not taking part in senior day festivities on Friday because he plans to file a waiver to receive a sixth year of eligibility, per NU.
Gaylord suffered a season-ending injury during preseason camp and is considered a strong candidate to receive an extra year of eligibility.
The Baldwin, Kansas native has played in 33 career games since redshirting in 2015 when he first arrived on campus, but has never started a game on the Husker offensive line.
Before the injury this year, he was considered Nebraska’s No. 2 left tackle behind junior Brenden Jaimes.
