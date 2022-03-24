Red Report: No official word on Fidone; Applewhite's RB assessment; and Purdy still limited

Nebraska pushed through practice Thursday in a manner that pleased its coach.

"I was really impressed with the intensity and desire to get better," Scott Frost said.

Ah, but those injuries.

"It's tough right now," Frost said after his squad completed its eighth practice of the spring (out of 15). "There's a bunch of guys that we're going to be counting on next year who aren't practicing. But they're doing a good job of getting some individual reps and some mental reps."

Frost was asked specifically about redshirt freshman tight end Thomas Fidone, the crown jewel of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.

Sources have told the Journal Star that Fidone suffered an injury two weeks ago in practice.

Frost would say only that there's been a few injuries in camp.

"We'll comment on them when we know the extent and the length of the down time," he said. "It's spring ball, and there's been a couple things. For the most part, we're getting through healthy. There'll be a time to comment on that."

Last year, Fidone tore the ACL in his left knee in late April. He returned to practice about six months later and then appeared in a game Nov. 20, less than seven months after undergoing surgery.

Fidone, of course, was considered the top tight end in the country in his recruiting class by multiple recruiting outlets after starring at Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

* Time to step up: Considering Fidone's situation and the fact senior Travis Vokolek is sitting out the spring, Nebraska coaches are looking for other tight ends to step up.

Frost mentioned redshirt freshmen James Carnie, AJ Rollins and Nate Boerkircher.

Keep an eye on the 6-4, 220-pound Boerkircher, a walk-on from Aurora.

"We're probably highlighting 'Boerk' right now," the coach said. "He's doing a really good job, and we need some guys to step up at that spot. Those guys are certainly getting reps with Travis out for the spring. They need them, and they're taking advantage of them."

* Applewhite's approach: New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite took an interesting approach to the team's March 11 scrimmage, which preceded spring break.

Normally a hands-on type of coach, he said, he stepped back on this occasion.

"I didn't say a word," he said. "I just called out the rotation and let them play. I learned they can play football and play at a fast pace. They played football almost to the level of physicality that I wanted them to play at.

"We're not where we need to be to be a contender in the conference. But we are trending in the right direction."

* Offensive line in spotlight: Because it struggled much of last season, Nebraska's offensive line continues to be a hot topic.

There's also a new assistant coach, Donovan Raiola, leading that crew. That obviously contributes to the ongoing conversation.

Raiola is impressing his boss.

"I've said it a bunch, but there's been noticeable improvement to me on some of the techniques and details and fundamentals," Frost said. "They've been plugging guys into different spots. Every time I look up, there's left tackle playing right guard and a right guard playing left tackle.

"Guys need to be able to play multiple things so when we fit it all together and get the best five guys out there, they're ready to do it."

* Centers of attention: Senior Trent Hixson and sophomore Ethan Piper are "both doing a really good job" at the center position, Frost said.

"We'll have to see how that unfolds," he said of competition for the starting job. "Both those guys are capable of playing guard, too."

* Purdy still limited: Chubba Purdy, the transfer quarterback from Florida State, still isn't quite full-go, Frost said.

"Chubba's doing everything but live reps right now," Frost said. "He's getting a lot of seven-on-seven and individual work. Looking forward to getting him in some team reps, too."

* Knocking off rust: Following spring break last week, Frost said, Nebraska actually returned to work Monday.

"We just worked out in the weight room and knocked some rust off," he said.

That was followed by practices Tuesday and Thursday.

"I thought today was the best practice of the spring," he said of Thursday's session.

Why was it the best?

"We're putting some new things in on defense," he said. "We're combining two systems on offense. It just takes awhile to rep some things and get better at them. But mostly, the guys just came to work today. It was a long, hard practice and I thought they fought through the whole thing."

* Hiccups on offense: The act of combining two offensive systems obviously has its challenges, Frost said.

"There's some good things we're running that I don't know that Whip has," he said of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. "I scripted a period, and some of the new (coaches) weren't familiar with that.

"I really like some of the things that coach Whipple and some of the other guys have brought to the table. If we do a good job of taking the best of the best of a lot of stuff, I think it'll make us better."

* Under center: One big change this spring is Nebraska quarterbacks are going under center to take snaps.

Applewhite is a big fan of it.

"First of all, there's always something to be said for, 'I'm going to run the ball right there, and you've got to stop it,'" he said.

He said football has gotten away from QBs going under center.

"It gives the running back a better chance to see the whole picture before he gets the hand-off, and you can hide play-actions a lot better from under center," he said. "Is it a different look for the defense? Yes. Because what is it now? Seventy-five percent of snaps now are from the shotgun. You get under center, and it changes things for a little bit."

For the better, in his opinion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.