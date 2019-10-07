Matt Farniok was straight to the point: Redshirt freshman center Cameron Jurgens needs to snap the ball better, and it's on not only him but the rest of the Husker frontline to figure out how to improve.
"Right now it's just, we have to figure out a way to get it right," said Farniok, NU's junior right tackle and captain. "There's too many snaps that are going wild, that are going long, that are messing up the reads, and we have to find a way to fix it. It's on all of it. We've got to find some type of way to get those snaps right to the chest.
"There's no excuse for it now. Heading into Week 7, we need perfect snaps every time. That's the No. 1 role of a center and that's what we expect from our center. He knows he needs to fix it and he's been working on it."
After several wayward snaps in Nebraska's season opener, Jurgens dialed in the accuracy for much of the ensuing weeks, but the wildness has cropped up again in the Huskers' past two games.
"We've had the snap issues all year, and it's gotten better progressively as the year's gone along, but again, it's hard for quarterbacks to have good timing, good rhythm and have their eyes where they're supposed to be when they're worried about too many unknowns. And the snap is the first one. ...
"It's gotten better but it still needs to improve."
Frost says onus on Washington to respond: Frost made the decision to suspend sophomore running back Maurice Washington for the first half of Saturday's game against Northwestern, marking the second time Washington's been suspended for half a game this season.
The first was related to the California native's ongoing court case in Santa Clara County, but this one was about team rules.
Frost said the onus is on the 6-foot-1 sophomore to respond the right way in practice and going forward.
"How did he respond? We'll see how he responds this week," Frost said. "We want him to come back and prepare well and get ready to play well. If he does, this will all be water under the bridge. But we need him to respond just like the rest of the team."
Washington had 417 yards of offense (268 rushing) over Nebraska's first four games -- including 185 at Colorado -- but has just 18 total yards over the past two. He's been in and out of games because of minor injuries and against Northwestern in the second half had five carries for 1 yard and one catch for minus-2.