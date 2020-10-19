Red Report: No COVID-19 concerns; natural transition; scholarships awarded; Wright out for season

The excitement of reaching a game week, and really any week there is a game for Nebraska football, will have the constant reminder that it could all disappear if the Huskers or their opponent are hit with a COVID-19 outbreak large enough to knock out several players or coaches.

NU head coach Scott Frost, though, projected confidence Monday that the Huskers wouldn't have any problems in being ready to go every week this season.

"We've already had enough on our team that have either tested positive or have antibodies that I think we've gotten to a place where we're a little bit less at risk," Frost said. "Also, the rules for when you can play and when you can't, I think it's going to be hard for teams to get into red/red (the Big Ten categories that would trigger a stoppage).

"So I feel good about our chances of being able to play without going into that much deeper."

While there will always be concern for a team being able to play its entire schedule, Frost said, Nebraska has yet to have a player so much as opt out of participating in 2020.