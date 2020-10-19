Red Report: No COVID-19 concerns; natural transition; scholarships awarded; Wright out for season

The excitement of reaching a game week, and really any week there is a game for Nebraska football, will have the constant reminder that it could all disappear if the Huskers or their opponent are hit with a COVID-19 outbreak large enough to knock out several players or coaches.
NU head coach Scott Frost, though, projected confidence Monday that the Huskers wouldn't have any problems in being ready to go every week this season.
"We've already had enough on our team that have either tested positive or have antibodies that I think we've gotten to a place where we're a little bit less at risk," Frost said. "Also, the rules for when you can play and when you can't, I think it's going to be hard for teams to get into red/red (the Big Ten categories that would trigger a stoppage).
"So I feel good about our chances of being able to play without going into that much deeper."
While there will always be concern for a team being able to play its entire schedule, Frost said, Nebraska has yet to have a player so much as opt out of participating in 2020.
"We've been at this quite a while, and I've said this before, but I don't think our guys are really afraid of this virus," Frost said. "They're in an age group and a health category that, it doesn't seem to affect them that much. So we have to make sure they're doing things the right way."
Frost said the testing process put in place by the Big Ten has been "less onerous than I thought it would be." It's been easy and quick, Frost said, and because everyone in the program is getting tested every day, there is a high level of confidence in keeping things moving forward.
Even the news of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm testing positive for the virus and having to quarantine at home didn't throw Nebraska for a loop. The Huskers have had internal discussions, Frost said, about what would happen if he were to test positive, and feel confident in their plan.
"I don’t think I’d probably announce that unless that happens. We have a lot of guys who would do a great job in that role; guys that have been in that role, coordinators," Frost said. "So I feel good about where we’d be. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, but if it does, we’ll be fine."
Natural transition: NU redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich has played his customary inside spot for some of preseason camp, but coaches also have alluded to him getting some run at the outside positions, too.
Senior inside linebacker and captain Collin Miller on Monday said he’s liked what he’s seen from the Omaha Burke graduate off the edge.
“Nick’s one of those guys that loves being in the film room, loves just learning the defense and loves playing football,” Miller said. “Playing inside linebacker, you have to know everybody else’s responsibilities, when and where they need to be, so I think he’s picking it up really fast because we work with the outside linebackers every day.
“I think Nick is doing a great job at pass-rushing, doing a great job at dropping back. I think it’s pretty easy for him.”
Three scholarships awarded: Frost confirmed that three players — linebacker Luke Reimer, receiver Kade Warner and linebacker Damian Jackson have been put on scholarship.
The first two aren't surprises. Reimer flashed last season as a true freshman out of Lincoln North Star, so much so that he didn't redshirt; Warner has been a contributor each of the past two seasons before being named a captain this year.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Jackson didn't play football in high school and served as a member of the Navy SEALs for four years before coming to NU.
He has long held the respect of teammates and coaches since starting his career as a defensive lineman before moving to outside linebacker this season. He made his first two career tackles last season against Purdue.
"Damian's turned himself into a player that could help us on the field as well as off, and worked his butt off to get there," Frost said.
Frost said NU had one more scholarship it would "probably" award, potentially before the Ohio State game.
Captains speak: Each of Nebraska's five captains — Adrian Martinez, Dicaprio Bootle, Matt Farniok, Miller and Warner — each spoke Monday and all talked about being honored by their nominations.
Nebraska's team votes on its captains, and while many players got votes, Frost said, those five stood above the rest.
"They’ve all done a good job leading. There’s been a lot of times this offseason where the coaches haven’t been able to be involved, and the players had to step up and do a lot of things," Frost said. "It’s not just these five. I think there’s a lot of guys the players on this team look to as leaders. A lot of guys that got votes."
Wright out for season: Frost confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman defender Javin Wright is likely to miss the entire season after he had surgery recently to repair a torn medial collateral ligament.
The injury happened earlier in camp, and Wright posted on social media Oct. 6 indicating that he was set to have surgery on what appeared to be his right knee.
The Arizona native was recruited as a defensive back but saw some time in camp at outside linebacker.
