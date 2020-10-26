Red Report: No appeal process for DBs; Stoll's status uncertain; smooth road trip; honoring Flippin

A third key player, linebacker JoJo Domann, was also called for targeting earlier in the game before that call was reversed.

NU will now have to turn to a host of younger players to fill in the gaps for two quarters against Wisconsin. Among those youngsters, sophomore Quinton Newsom and redshirt freshman Myles Farmer got on the field late against Ohio State.

"We need to get some young guys involved, not just in the secondary but in a lot of places. And I think as soon as those guys are ready, we have some guys with some talent to make us a better football team," Frost said. "So all those guys got to grow up, and some of them are going to have to do it this week."

Stoll's status: As Nebraska turns its focus to Wisconsin, the status of senior tight end Jack Stoll remains unclear.

Stoll had two catches for 24 yards against Ohio State before leaving the game after a low hit from Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Colorado native was helped off the field, and didn't return. Stoll was Nebraska's second-leading returning receiver from last season, behind Wan'Dale Robinson, and was the only tight end to finish 2019 with double-digit receptions.