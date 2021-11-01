Red Report: No. 2 QB Smothers 'ready' if opportunity arises; CTB on locker room talk; Contreraz's big day

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost isn’t considering making a change at quarterback, but he does think freshman Logan Smothers is prepared if he’s needed down the stretch of the 2021 season.
The 2020 freshman, who didn’t appear in a game last year and has played in four so far this fall, would not be eligible for a redshirt if he plays again this year. Even still, Frost said that’s not a consideration at this point.
“He’s No. 2 right now, so if we need him, he’s got to be ready to go,” Frost said. “He’s been doing a good job getting better every week.”
A Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, Smothers has played against Fordham, Buffalo, Michigan State (a first-quarter series after starter Adrian Martinez was injured) and Northwestern.
He’s completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards, rushed 12 times for 69 and fumbled once in his limited work.
“Smothers can really run, really understands the offense, makes good decisions,” Frost said. “He’s throwing better and better every day we’re out there. I think he just lacks a little bit of experience right now, but he’s done a great job when he’s gone in, so I’m excited about him.
“If he gets an opportunity, I’d expect him to be ready.”
Captains address team: Frost said after the game Saturday that he turned the locker room over to the captains and veterans on the team to talk to the rest of the group.
On Monday, several players thought that was a productive move.
“It’s really a heart-to-heart thing because we’re on the field together,” junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. “He’s not on the field with us. He’s our head coach and we feel for him, but, like, us players, we’ve been here for a long time and there hasn’t been a change yet, so I feel like they need to feel that from us to change that culture.”
Did the rest of the team feel the message?
“They’ve got to feel it. There ain’t no choice,” said Taylor-Britt, who added that he was the first one to speak in the locker room after the game. …
“I just let everybody know, I know they’re tired of feeling this feeling. Don’t do more than your job, bro. Just go out there and put everything on the field. Everything. Why not? We’ve got a couple games left, don’t give up now. I’m a senior. I’m not giving up nothing. You’re going to see me give 110% until I’m on the field laid out on the grass. That’s what you’re going to see from me.”
Frost said he thought he saw the message carry over to the practice field on Monday.
“That’s probably the impetus for the motivation that needs to happen here at the end of the season is the guys deciding, ‘Hell yeah, we’re going to buckle down and get some of these games done at the end of the year,’ and that’s the team I saw at practice today,” he said.
Taylor-Britt focused on present: The junior defensive back started the season a little bit slow, but has come on strong in recent weeks and has reinforced his status as a player with an NFL future.
He showed just that against Purdue star receiver David Bell on Saturday — Taylor-Britt told his coaches he wanted to follow Bell around rather than playing his customary side and helped limit the junior to 74 yards on nine catches — and will have another chance to show NFL scouts his skill set Saturday against the Buckeyes’ fleet of upper echelon receivers.
Taylor-Britt entered this season expecting it to be his final one at Nebraska but didn’t want to say anything categorical about his future on Monday.
“Whatever happens, happens honestly,” Taylor-Britt said. “I just want to finish the season out with Nebraska, be the top of the top that we can be, finish these games out with wins and do what’s best for this university first.”
Contreraz’s big day: Chase Contreraz won a battle for Nebraska’s place-kicking job over the course of the bye week and then put the ball through the uprights three times against Purdue, twice on extra points and on a 37-yard field goal, in his Husker debut.
After the game, the former Iowa Western Community College transfer and Missouri Valley, Iowa native was flooded with messages.
“It was really crazy hearing from everyone in my hometown just congratulating me on finally getting my start. It’s still surreal just completing a lifelong dream that I’ve wanted to kick here,” he said Monday.
“It’s unbelievable. People say it all the time, there’s nothing like Nebraska. And there really is no place like Nebraska. So it’s been incredible to finally complete a dream so far. But I still have work to do, and there’s a job to be done for the rest of the season and I’m here to do that.”
