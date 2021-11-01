Red Report: No. 2 QB Smothers 'ready' if opportunity arises; CTB on locker room talk; Contreraz's big day

On Monday, several players thought that was a productive move.

“It’s really a heart-to-heart thing because we’re on the field together,” junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. “He’s not on the field with us. He’s our head coach and we feel for him, but, like, us players, we’ve been here for a long time and there hasn’t been a change yet, so I feel like they need to feel that from us to change that culture.”

Did the rest of the team feel the message?

“They’ve got to feel it. There ain’t no choice,” said Taylor-Britt, who added that he was the first one to speak in the locker room after the game. …

“I just let everybody know, I know they’re tired of feeling this feeling. Don’t do more than your job, bro. Just go out there and put everything on the field. Everything. Why not? We’ve got a couple games left, don’t give up now. I’m a senior. I’m not giving up nothing. You’re going to see me give 110% until I’m on the field laid out on the grass. That’s what you’re going to see from me.”

Frost said he thought he saw the message carry over to the practice field on Monday.