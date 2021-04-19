Red Report: Newsome moves out front in corner battle; and Taylor-Britt shining this spring

"I really think Omar has done a very good job picking up some pace the last few days, just watching him on the back end, from my side," said Fisher, who praised the entire receiver group.

"You watched them Saturday (in a practice open to the public and media)," Fisher said. "Omar made a bunch of plays Saturday, but that receiver group made plays as well. I think there are a lot of guys on the offensive side of the ball who are picking up some steam, and then my guys get a chance to have that kind of competition.

"With guys like Omar, every single play is a problem."

Get some picks: Fisher likes his secondary's talent, obviously. But it has to get more takeaways, he said.

"I definitely want to see more takeaways," he said. "I think we were a pretty good tackling team last year. I think this year we have to be a better tackling team in the back end. But definitely takeaways is huge for us. We have some guys who can play the football when it's in the air."

Taylor-Britt and safety Myles Farmer had two interceptions apiece in last year's eight-game season — both of Farmer's came against Northwestern — and Dicaprio Bootle also had a pick in his final year in the program. That was it for Fisher's crew.