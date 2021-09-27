Red Report: Nelson, ’backers receive praise; Smothers continues to be ready; do night games mean more recruits?

Zavier Betts was to return kicks, but he has been nicked up.

Frost said players are getting return reps all the time in practice.

"When started camp, Samori (Toure) really wasn't even returning punts," the coach said. "Getting consistency back there is going to help, just like getting consistency anywhere and getting more reps is going to help."

More night games: Nebraska will play back-to-back home games under the lights after the Big Ten slotted NU's Oct. 9 meeting against Michigan for a 6:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Frost was asked about the chance for the Huskers to play two night games at home.

"We just need to get back on the field and win," he said. "I don't care if the game's at 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon. We're so close.

"Right now we're a good team that's lost some games. We've got to get over that hurdle, and right now the more opportunities that we get, the better."

More recruits? Typically, night games allow for a bigger crop of recruits to visit, because the turnaround from playing on Friday nights is not as short.