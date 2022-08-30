Red Report: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back; Tannor's response

Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back.
Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday that other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
“We have a lot of guys that deserve to play,” Frost said. “There’s a couple that I don’t think played enough or very much at all. That’s kind of going to be a week-to-week thing a little bit unless somebody really takes it and runs with it.”
One notable absentee was Rahmir Johnson, who Frost said was caught between practicing at receiver and running back and didn’t see action in either spot — “We gotta use him more,” Frost said.
Another was Gabe Ervin — a two-game starter as a freshman before an ACL injury ended his season — who is fully healthy.
“Those guys can help us win football games,” Frost said.
Frost said he was generally pleased with how the backs played.
The highlight was Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run — a home-run display on the ground NU hasn’t had from a traditional back in years — though freshman Ajay Allen (three carries for seven yards) and Jaquez Yant (three for five) also saw action.
Tannor’s response: Caleb Tannor doesn’t usually let losses bother him for too long.
But, this time was different. The newly appointed team captain was ready to shoulder plenty of the responsibility for NU’s edge rushers and after a subpar performance against Northwestern, he was quick to accept the blame.
“I want to see us bounce back and put that one behind us,” Tannor said. “Unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go and I take full responsibility for that as a leader. I take full responsibility that I didn’t get my guys prepared correctly for what was to come. We’re here to work and get better, and it’s a new week (for that).”
When it comes to improvements on defense, Tannor said it’s simple – playing more aggressively and running to the ball will help NU’s defense get back to where it needs to be.
Throughout fall camp, Tannor’s teammates and coaches spoke highly of how much the senior edge rusher has grown as a leader. That’s why unlike some of the other tough losses he’s gone through in his time at Nebraska, Saturday’s defeat felt even more crushing.
“I ain’t gonna lie, this one was kind of hard,” Tannor said. “This one was emotionally hard because we put the grind in and I feel like this team wanted to bring Nebraska back to where it was, so it’s hard. We’ve got to get back to work; we don’t have time to sulk about it or cry about it.”
Newcomers to the Sea of Red: Nebraska’s home opener Saturday will be a new experience for a slew of offseason additions.
Among the 16 transfers and 30-plus fresh faces is quarterback Casey Thompson, who got a small taste of playing in front of a Memorial Stadium crowd for a few snaps during the spring scrimmage in April. Saturday will no doubt be different, he said. His family will also be in attendance after watching his Nebraska debut on television.
“I'm excited to get in front of the fans, Husker Nation,” Thompson said. “I think they are passionate and I'm very appreciative of the diehard fans.”
Other veteran players said they’re excited to share the Sea of Red experience with first-year teammates. Fifth-year edge rusher Caleb Tannor called NU home games “everything.” Put in work during the week, he’ll tell newbies, because home Saturdays are fun.
“I would say there’s nothing like playing in Memorial Stadium,” cornerback Quinton Newsome said. “Just the energy, being able to play on this home field and the amount of fun they’re going to have when they get out there. It’s exciting being able to be out there. I think that helps bring a lot of energy to the team. Everybody knows this is our house and we want to defend it.”
Vokolek status: Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available.
NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”
Vokolek caught all five of his targets for 63 yards before departing.
“I wouldn’t say it hurt us but it definitely kind of changed a couple things we were thinking about doing without him in there,” Frost said. “He’s a real security blanket for us.”
Meanwhile, receiver Omar Manning practiced in full Tuesday after not suiting Saturday. “Feel good about him,” Frost said. Manning is listed as a co-No. 2 at wideout with Oliver Martin behind Marcus Washington.
Other Huskers who missed a handful of snaps against Northwestern because of injuries were inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, though both appear on track to start again Saturday.
Photos: The view from Dublin, where Nebraska takes on Northwestern
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hang out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of its game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) is shown before the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches his field goal attempt miss as the first half ends on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the action against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Donny Navarro III (80) makes a touchdown catch in front of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watches the final moments of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate Hull's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 31-28 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a timeout in the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following a Husker interception in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watches Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes between Northwestern's Rod Heard II (24) and Jeremiah Lewis (9) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks to his team during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson hands the ball off to Anthony Grant during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (left) and Luke Reimer (right) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with officials during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is brought down by Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) and Xander Mueller on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (top) gets ready to snap the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans use binoculars to watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) runs a route against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson passes the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets over the pile for a touchdown against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs with the ball against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team onto the field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) calls out to his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) reacts after a Northwestern touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Schmiidt (69) celebrates a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball behind teammate Chancellor Brewington (82) against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) eyes Northwestern's Ryan Hilisnki (3) while being held back by Northwestern's Josh Priebe (68) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball past the hand of Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85) reacts after missing a pass that was then intercepted by Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) falls on a play in the third quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) talks with Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator, during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following a drive in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) watches his team from the sideline during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) and Broc Bando (73) protect their quarterback, Casey Thompson (11), by holding back Northwestern's Sean McLaughlin (97) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) carries the ball against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) and Travis Vokolek (83) listen to the officials after a turnover by Garcia-Castaneda in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) flips with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) loses possession of the ball and it is recovered by Northwestern's Greyson Metz (57) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!