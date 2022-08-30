Red Report: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back; Tannor's response

Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back.

Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday that other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.

“We have a lot of guys that deserve to play,” Frost said. “There’s a couple that I don’t think played enough or very much at all. That’s kind of going to be a week-to-week thing a little bit unless somebody really takes it and runs with it.”

One notable absentee was Rahmir Johnson, who Frost said was caught between practicing at receiver and running back and didn’t see action in either spot — “We gotta use him more,” Frost said.

Another was Gabe Ervin — a two-game starter as a freshman before an ACL injury ended his season — who is fully healthy.

“Those guys can help us win football games,” Frost said.

Frost said he was generally pleased with how the backs played.

The highlight was Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run — a home-run display on the ground NU hasn’t had from a traditional back in years — though freshman Ajay Allen (three carries for seven yards) and Jaquez Yant (three for five) also saw action.

Tannor’s response: Caleb Tannor doesn’t usually let losses bother him for too long.

But, this time was different. The newly appointed team captain was ready to shoulder plenty of the responsibility for NU’s edge rushers and after a subpar performance against Northwestern, he was quick to accept the blame.

“I want to see us bounce back and put that one behind us,” Tannor said. “Unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go and I take full responsibility for that as a leader. I take full responsibility that I didn’t get my guys prepared correctly for what was to come. We’re here to work and get better, and it’s a new week (for that).”

When it comes to improvements on defense, Tannor said it’s simple – playing more aggressively and running to the ball will help NU’s defense get back to where it needs to be.

Throughout fall camp, Tannor’s teammates and coaches spoke highly of how much the senior edge rusher has grown as a leader. That’s why unlike some of the other tough losses he’s gone through in his time at Nebraska, Saturday’s defeat felt even more crushing.

“I ain’t gonna lie, this one was kind of hard,” Tannor said. “This one was emotionally hard because we put the grind in and I feel like this team wanted to bring Nebraska back to where it was, so it’s hard. We’ve got to get back to work; we don’t have time to sulk about it or cry about it.”

Newcomers to the Sea of Red: Nebraska’s home opener Saturday will be a new experience for a slew of offseason additions.

Among the 16 transfers and 30-plus fresh faces is quarterback Casey Thompson, who got a small taste of playing in front of a Memorial Stadium crowd for a few snaps during the spring scrimmage in April. Saturday will no doubt be different, he said. His family will also be in attendance after watching his Nebraska debut on television.

“I'm excited to get in front of the fans, Husker Nation,” Thompson said. “I think they are passionate and I'm very appreciative of the diehard fans.”

Other veteran players said they’re excited to share the Sea of Red experience with first-year teammates. Fifth-year edge rusher Caleb Tannor called NU home games “everything.” Put in work during the week, he’ll tell newbies, because home Saturdays are fun.

“I would say there’s nothing like playing in Memorial Stadium,” cornerback Quinton Newsome said. “Just the energy, being able to play on this home field and the amount of fun they’re going to have when they get out there. It’s exciting being able to be out there. I think that helps bring a lot of energy to the team. Everybody knows this is our house and we want to defend it.”​

Vokolek status: Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available.

NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”

Vokolek caught all five of his targets for 63 yards before departing.

“I wouldn’t say it hurt us but it definitely kind of changed a couple things we were thinking about doing without him in there,” Frost said. “He’s a real security blanket for us.”

Meanwhile, receiver Omar Manning practiced in full Tuesday after not suiting Saturday. “Feel good about him,” Frost said. Manning is listed as a co-No. 2 at wideout with Oliver Martin behind Marcus Washington.