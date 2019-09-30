The games don't stop, even if it might feel to some outside the program like the world is ending.
So the Nebraska football team soldiers on, eager, players said, to quickly put the 48-7 loss to Ohio State in the rear-view mirror and turn its attention toward Northwestern.
"You never forget (a loss like that), but you’ve got another team to prepare for. So it’s not like this is the last game of the season. I don’t know why anyone would treat it like that," senior captain Mohamed Barry said. "There’s a lot of good football to be played, and that’s what you focus on, the positives."
Monday's practice was a good one, junior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. Scott Frost asked his team to put the Buckeyes behind them and get ready for a game that could prove highly important in the Big Ten West Division race. Northwestern comes in 1-3, trying to avoid its first 1-4 start under Pat Fitzgerald, who is in his 14th season as head coach.
“Two things can happen after a loss: you can sit there and sulk about it and be sad, or you can use the current week as a new opportunity to erase that and right your wrongs," Bootle said. "That’s what we’re doing right now, righting our wrongs."
Steve Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the highlights of the Monday press conference with Scott Frost and Nebraska football players on Sept. 30, 2019.
The process of shedding a bad loss is never pleasant, but figuring out how to move on comes easier as players mature, Barry explained.
"I think you just realize that you have to keep on going and you have to, when you have to fight adversity, you can’t lay down," Barry said. "You can’t let a team beat you two weeks in a row. You’ve got to believe in the process and go out there and execute against the next team."
Vote-getter: Ohio State looked the part of a national title contender Saturday, and Scott Frost voted that way on his coaches poll ballot.
"They have a really good team. They're number one on my ballot, and the season will play out, but where it sits right now that's as good a team as I've seen," Frost said in response to a question on how quarterback Adrian Martinez handled things.
Frost was one of four coaches to vote the Buckeyes No. 1 in Monday's poll. Ohio State moved from No. 6 to No. 5 in the coaches' top 25. OSU moved up a spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll.
Head football coach Scott Frost talks about moving on from Ohio State and preparing for Northwestern on Sept. 30, 2019.
Remembrance: Frost opened his Monday news conference by acknowledging "some losses to our Husker family."
Ron Licht, a long-time Nebraska fan and father of Tampa Bay Buccanneers general manager Jason Licht, died over the weekend. Reserve linebacker Jordan Paup of Central City lost his grandfather and niece last week.
Frost also spoke briefly about Christian Gaylord, whose father was killed Sept. 20 in a car accident on Interstate 80. Scott Gaylord's funeral was Saturday morning, and Christian was at the Nebraska game that evening, sharing a warm embrace with Frost on the field during pregame warmups.
Actress Gabrielle Union wore a No. 65 jersey that belonged to Scott Gaylord while making her guest appearance Saturday morning on ESPN's "College GameDay."
"Christian Gaylord, one of the best teammates on our team, lost his father this past week. Our players did a good job supporting him, and Jordan Paup lost his grandfather and his niece last week," Frost said. "So just want to acknowledge that and let everyone know the team's doing everything we can and our thoughts and prayers are with all those people."
Green gets in: Highly-touted defensive tackle Keem Green made his first game appearance in a Nebraska uniform Saturday, getting on the field in the second half.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Green, a junior, was credited with one assisted tackle.
"He’s worked so hard from when he first got here. Just seeing how much he’s developed, and just seeing how much that he’s bought into the culture, seeing him get out there on the field and showcase what he’s been up to, it was huge for everybody," senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said. "Everybody was excited to see him get out on the field and for him to get his feet wet."
Green came to Nebraska from Highlands Community College at the end of a heated recruiting battle, but didn't arrive in Lincoln until the second week of fall camp. Since then, Green has been playing catch-up with his teammates both in the weight room and in trying to learn Nebraska's playbook.
"Man, it’s difficult. Metabolic lifts on Monday, that’s tough. Conditioning, that’s tough, as well. And for him to miss out on all the days that we had, he was really behind. It was tough for him to really just play catch up," Daniels said. "And he’s not a freshman. He didn’t have the benefit of being a freshman, so we expect a lot more from him. Se we kind of pushed him harder than most because he’s an older guy. And he took it, and he took everything in and I think he adapted pretty well."