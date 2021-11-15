Red Report: Morrison no longer with team; Williams closer to return; more snaps for Gifford?; Frustration for Stepp

"He has a good mindset, just example-wise, kind of looking up to his older brother (current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford) and seeing good things, and then coming in here," NU defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "He knows he was being prepped for next season, what his role was going to be. And it's happening a few games earlier, a few months earlier than he probably expected.

"But he's been preparing the right way, and I'm excited to see what he does."

Frustrating stretch for Stepp: After not appearing in a game for more than a month, running back Markese Stepp found himself on the field late against Ohio State after Johnson went to the sideline with an injury and Morrison wasn't with the team.

The USC transfer had played sparingly since his 18-carry, 101-yard game against Fordham, getting just 15 carries in four appearances since.

"It’s been very frustrating, honestly, if I’m being real with you guys. But you find out who you are," Stepp said. "It’s been a dark time, but I feel like when you’re down, the only way to get you out of the position where you are is to continue to attack it the same every day and continue to work hard and continue to do the (right) things. Then it’s the coach’s decision to put you out there."