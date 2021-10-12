Red Report: Minnesota native Levi Falck doesn't much care for the Gophers; WR Betts 'a little banged up'

The toll of losing close games, though, is felt most acutely afterward and on Sunday.

"God, when you suffer a loss, sometimes it doesn’t matter who it’s against," Verduzco said. "You just work so hard, you know, and you put your heart and soul into every game and you come up short. It’s just hard."

'Unknown' a challenge vs UM: Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said there's going to be some surprises from Minnesota on Saturday offensively because, not only are the Gophers coming off a bye week, but their top two running backs are now out for the season due to injuries.

The next man up would appear to be Mar'Keise Irving, a true freshman from Chicago, who's listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds and has been the No. 2 to Tre Potts in recent weeks.

"You’ve got a little bit of the unknown, right? You’re probably going to see a young freshman running back in there," Chinander said. "You don’t know, he could be not as good as those (injured) guys. He could be better than those guys. He’s just the next guy up because of his youth. He could be the next great one. We’ve got to prepare like he’s the best running back we’ve seen back there.