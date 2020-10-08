Red Report: Mills the 'bell cow'; preparing the backups; Wan'Dale staying at receiver

Staying ready: Held likes his room so far, saying young players such as Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison have made good strides.

But there’s a long way to go to build the depth NU will need with so many unknowns ahead.

“You better have a fully loaded room because you just don’t know what’s going to happen with everything going on,” Held said. “One minute you might have a full room, the next minute you might have two guys in the room. So it’s all hands on deck. You’re never going to feel comfortable this year.”

With no clear No. 2 behind Mills, Nebraska is down to two weeks to figure out how things will shake out.

“I got a good group. But like Coach (Scott) Frost said, we’ve got to figure out how this is going to look. We’ve got great competition. The beauty of it is, we have some more time to keep going through practice.”

Wan’Dale staying wide: Held likes the depth at running back enough to say that Wan’Dale Robinson won’t be making a return appearance to the position as a sophomore.