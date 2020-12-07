Red Report: Mills recounts injury; NU fine with 11 a.m. kicks; Farmer out for season; Manning still TBD

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills said he felt "a little pop" in his knee during NU's first drive of the Penn State game that led to him missing the remainder of that contest as well as the games against Illinois and Iowa.
Mills said he felt he could finish that drive, but also thought if he played beyond that, that he would be out for the rest of the season.
"I just told the coaches, I feel confident in the younger guys; you could put Marvin (Scott), Rahmir (Johnson), any one of them in, and the game would still be the same," Mills said Monday. "So that's what happened, and the young guys got in and did what they were supposed to do."
After missing Nebraska's loss to Illinois, Mills said he considered returning against Iowa before deciding to wait one more week.
"I wanted to go against Iowa, but I just said, 'No, let's wait one more week,' and I felt a whole lot more comfortable with my knee, and came out and showed it."
Mills returned against Purdue to rush for 60 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 16 carries. He started the game by bashing into the end zone from 1 yard out after Nebraska blocked a punt on Purdue's opening possession.
"That was just a warmup. Just for me to go out there and see how it felt to get hit in a game because I hadn't gotten hit in two weeks," Mills said.
NU fine with 11 a.m. kicks: Once again, Nebraska will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday when it hosts Minnesota.
It will mark the sixth time in seven games the Huskers have kicked off at 11 a.m., with only the Iowa game, which started at noon, getting a different time.
Oddly enough the only game NU wasn't scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., against Wisconsin, was canceled. That game was set for a 2:30 p.m. kick.
"I think we all enjoy the 11 a.m. games. We're a morning practice operation anyway, so our guys are used to getting up and getting started," NU coach Scott Frost said. "And certainly, especially on road games, it's better to get home early rather than to be flying late at night."
If Nebraska wants to be in a different time slot, Frost said, there's a simple solution.
"We win enough games down the road, maybe we get moved to some other slots," Frost said. "But right now we're just anxious to play whenever they post the time."
Farmer out for season: Redshirt freshman defensive back Myles Farmer will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, Frost said.
Farmer had an air cast placed on his leg and was carted off the field after a noncontact injury as NU warmed up to play the Boilermakers. He was one of three players to go down in a similar area at Ross-Ade Stadium, as Nebraska's Nadab Joseph and Purdue's David Bell also had troubles.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Farmer enjoyed a breakout game against Northwestern, intercepting two first-half passes as defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams sat out because of targeting penalties from the previous game.
Frost said Farmer's long-term outlook is good.
Manning's status still TBD: The will-he-or-won't-he playing status of receiver Omar Manning appears set to continue.
Asked if Manning would play again this season, Frost was noncommittal Monday.
"I couldn't say for sure, but we've just got to get him healthy," Frost said. "And he's going to make us a better team when he's out there."
Jurgens plays with more confidence: Nebraska right guard Matt Farniok, who has spent the season lining up next to center Cameron Jurgens, said the sophomore was in better control of his game against Purdue.
After struggling with the accuracy of his snaps much of the season, to the point where he was pulled from the game for a short time against Iowa, Jurgens seemed to have a clean game against the Boilermakers.
"He had a lot more confidence, and just trust in himself, and it reflected in his game play," Farniok said. "He slowed the game down for himself a little bit, and everything went a lot smoother with him."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
