Red Report: Mills recounts injury; NU fine with 11 a.m. kicks; Farmer out for season; Manning still TBD

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills said he felt "a little pop" in his knee during NU's first drive of the Penn State game that led to him missing the remainder of that contest as well as the games against Illinois and Iowa.

Mills said he felt he could finish that drive, but also thought if he played beyond that, that he would be out for the rest of the season.

"I just told the coaches, I feel confident in the younger guys; you could put Marvin (Scott), Rahmir (Johnson), any one of them in, and the game would still be the same," Mills said Monday. "So that's what happened, and the young guys got in and did what they were supposed to do."

After missing Nebraska's loss to Illinois, Mills said he considered returning against Iowa before deciding to wait one more week.

"I wanted to go against Iowa, but I just said, 'No, let's wait one more week,' and I felt a whole lot more comfortable with my knee, and came out and showed it."

Mills returned against Purdue to rush for 60 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 16 carries. He started the game by bashing into the end zone from 1 yard out after Nebraska blocked a punt on Purdue's opening possession.