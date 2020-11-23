Red Report: Miller 'doubtful' to play again this season; defenses keying in on Wan'Dale; patience for true freshmen

With Miller out, the Huskers will likely turn to some young players to step into his spot.

Frost said sophomore Luke Reimer is OK after he left Saturday's game with an injury. Redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass took snaps at inside 'backer late against the Illini, and Frost said redshirt freshman Nick Henrich could move back inside.

Senior Will Honas is the other veteran in the middle.

"We still got some guys that we feel good about there," Frost said.

Defenses slowing down Wan'Dale: Wan'Dale Robinson acknowledges that defenses have neutralized some of things he was able to execute last year, including taking away the edges.

The sophomore wide receiver has been heavily involved in the Huskers' offensive game plan — in large part because of an injury to senior running back Dedrick Mills — but has yet to put up big numbers, though he did have a 32-yard run against Illinois.

The lack of a vertical passing game also is a factor.

"We have a lot of people near the line of scrimmage against us right now until we're going to be able to push the ball down field better," Frost said.

Robinson, who has 267 all-purpose yards, is not discouraged.