Red Report: Mauga-Clements' time to shine; Alante Brown's injury history; Cerni learning on the fly

Turns out, he’s been through a lot already as a young player.

Brown confirmed Monday that he’s already had surgery on each of his shoulders during his college career, most recently the left side, which kept him limited and in a green, non-contact jersey for all of preseason camp.

“When I first came in I had the same shoulder surgery on the right side. So I already knew what I had to do,” Brown said. “So I wasn’t new to the surgery. I just had to take my time with it. I just had less time to regather myself to be ready with the short season.”

Then he tore up his left shoulder blocking in practice.

“I tore my (left) shoulder from the front to the back, from my labrum, my rotator cuff,” Brown said. “It was a worse tear than my right shoulder. So it took a little more time. And the team being cautious of how I go about it and just making sure I was ready for the season.”

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie: Freshman punter Daniel Cerni, the Canberra, Australia native, had a rough debut against Illinois but bounced back some against Fordham. Punts of 26 and 19 in the opener led to a net average of just 33 on five attempts.