Red Report: Mauga-Clements' time to shine; Alante Brown's injury history; Cerni learning on the fly

Eteva Mauga-Clements aspires to one day earn a Blackshirt.
The Nebraska inside linebacker and former junior college transfer knows it’s unlikely to happen this year — and that all three of NU’s top options at the position could be back in 2022 — but he’s certainly taken a step in the right direction this year.
Mauga-Clements was a late addition to the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class as a blitz-first, ball-hawking defender out of Diablo Valley Community College in California’s Bay Area, but he was undersized and blitzed, in NU inside linebacker Barrett Ruud’s estimation, 90% of the time.
“Back in juco, it was one-gap football for me,” Mauga-Clements said. “This is real football right here. You’ve got to fall back, get your gap, you’ve got coverage issues, too. I haven’t been able to blitz the quarterback as I want to, but they’ve got some calls for me, so once I get those opportunities, I’ll get to go in there.”
Mauga-Clements grew up in American Samoa and played cornerback there before coming to California to play at the juco level. He was a safety for a year, then a linebacker. He’s still in the process of trying to add (and keep on) weight.
Mauga-Clements got his first extended run at linebacker in the second half Saturday and made three tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
“You definitely get a feel for the game,” he said. “Even though it was Fordham, like, that’s big-time right there. Big Ten football right there. You get to experience it, get the feeling, especially in the trenches. Even though it was the fourth quarter, for me, I took it as a game for me. This is my opportunity to shine and maybe I’ll get some more shots at it. You’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Currently, he’s listed as a co-No. 2 with Garrett Snodgrass behind the top trio of Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer and Chris Kolarevic. Mauga-Clements is a special teams regular, too, and he said Monday that he’s trying to find more and more ways to get on the field.
“He plays hard. He’s got a good nose for the football,” Ruud said Tuesday. “He’s not a guy you have to get going. He plays hard all the time. He gets football and, honestly, his understanding of defenses has really, really improved as well. He’s a smart football player. He’s done a nice job.”
Two surgeries, now progress: A year ago as Nebraska prepared for its shortened 2020 season, Alante Brown generated a lot of buzz in preseason camp.
He finished the year with a modest three catches for 41 yards and so far through two games has been outside the top six or so in Nebraska’s receiver rotation.
Turns out, he’s been through a lot already as a young player.
Brown confirmed Monday that he’s already had surgery on each of his shoulders during his college career, most recently the left side, which kept him limited and in a green, non-contact jersey for all of preseason camp.
“When I first came in I had the same shoulder surgery on the right side. So I already knew what I had to do,” Brown said. “So I wasn’t new to the surgery. I just had to take my time with it. I just had less time to regather myself to be ready with the short season.”
Then he tore up his left shoulder blocking in practice.
“I tore my (left) shoulder from the front to the back, from my labrum, my rotator cuff,” Brown said. “It was a worse tear than my right shoulder. So it took a little more time. And the team being cautious of how I go about it and just making sure I was ready for the season.”
Aussie, Aussie, Aussie: Freshman punter Daniel Cerni, the Canberra, Australia native, had a rough debut against Illinois but bounced back some against Fordham. Punts of 26 and 19 in the opener led to a net average of just 33 on five attempts.
“I wasn’t uncomfortable, I wasn’t nervous. At the end of the day, I just got into my own head and thought about placing the ball a little too much rather than just kicking through it,” Cerni told reporters Monday. “That’s something I’ve had to work through. It did happen, I have a chip on my shoulder from it, but at the same time, I’m not hurt by it, I’m not holding on to it. I’m letting it go and moving forward.”
He didn’t boom the ball against Fordham, but a pair of fair catches led to a net average of 40 on two punts.
Interestingly, he’s only used end-over-end punts so far but suggested this week that he’s been working on the more traditional American style, too, to add to his arsenal.
“I’m kicking the ball pretty much the same as I would be at home,” Cerni said. “Normally in American football, you kick a spiral, and I’m kicking a lot more of the Australian rules drop punt style and rolling out, which I’m more comfortable with for the moment. That may change in the next couple of weeks, we’ll see.
“It’s a lot quicker here. You’ve got to get it off, whereas in Australian rules, you’ve got time.”
