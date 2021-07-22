Red Report: Martinez's speed impresses; Frost's stance on vaccination; and Fidone 'humbled'

"I think his confidence is through the roof and his potential is through the roof," Allen said. "It all works together. But I think the first spring humbled him just a little bit."

Allen said the veterans on the team noticed before Fidone's arrival on campus that he was quite active on Twitter.

"We always make a joke of people who tweet a lot — I mean, the recruits coming in (saying), 'Hey, Go Big Red fans, follow me,'" Allen said. "Once you get into Nebraska, we kind of dog on those people a little bit. We kind of nudged him away from that, so to speak.

"The first couple of months we kind of said we do our talking on the field. But I shouldn't dog on him too much because he's going to be a really good player. He's going to play football for a lot, a lot of years."

'Dust flying': The news of Texas and Oklahoma perhaps joining the SEC predictably was a popular topic here, but not necessarily a primary talking point in Frost's world.