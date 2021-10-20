Red Report: Martinez's health limited NU vs. Gophers; Frost talks talented guys 'that just miss too much time'

Talent isn’t enough: The head coach was asked a question about freshman receiver Zavier Betts’ playing time and production. Betts has played in the Huskers’ receiving rotation and against UM had a 27-yard reception and a 27-yard run plus a key third-down conversion as his three touches, but has dropped out of the rotation or seen limited reps in key situations at times this year, too.

“We’ve got some guys that are really talented that I wish were out there more,” Frost said. “I’m not talking about one specific guy, but some of the guys that I wish were out there more just miss too much time. They’ve missed reps. You start playing at a high level, particularly in this league, when you get a lot of repetition and you get a lot of experience. Then the coaches know and the team knows that you can count on those guys in key situations. So some of them get their chance and go in and bust an assignment and it’s tough to keep guys on the field when that happens. But you’ve got to be practicing. Every time, you’ve got to get the reps, you’ve got to build up that experience.