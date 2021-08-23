Red Report: Martinez 'very proud' to be three-time captain; managing the grind; young TEs stepping up

Guessing game: As the Nebraska football team turns its full attention to Illinois, the Husker might have a hard time pinpointing just what they should focus their attention on. With an entirely new coaching staff led by Bret Bielema, there isn't exactly a lot of recent film on what the Illini will try to do on either side of the ball.

That's just part of the challenge of preparing for the season opener, redshirt freshman Ty Robinson said Monday. Bielema is coaching in college for the first time in 2017 after spending the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots. On offense, Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen was at Appalachian State last season, when the Mountaineers ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense at nearly 265 yards per game.

Robinson, who was awarded a Blackshirt on Monday, said NU has been looking at film from Illinois' spring game, and the previous stops of the Illini coaches.

But at the end of the day, the Blackshirts have to take care of themselves.