Red Report: Martinez 'very proud' to be three-time captain; managing the grind; young TEs stepping up

What does it mean to Adrian Martinez to be Nebraska’s first three-time captain in the history of such a proud and historic program?
“It’s almost hard to believe in such a storied program,” said the junior from Fresno, California, who’s now in his fourth year in the program and is poised to start for the fourth straight season.
“To be able to call myself the first three-time captain is pretty special and something I am very proud of,” he said. “But my work’s not done. There’s a lot to be done during the season and a lot I need to do as a captain.
“Just incredibly proud and honored.”
Martinez is joined as a captain by three other juniors: tight end Austin Allen, corner Cam Taylor-Britt and nose tackle Damion Daniels.
“Just taking on that role is huge,” Taylor-Britt said. “It’s a dream come true, I could say.”
Managing the grind: Austin Allen has been through enough fall camps — five of them, to be exact — to acutely understand the physical strain that comes with preparing for the college football season through grueling weightlifting workouts, and steamy late summer practices.
The junior tight end wasn’t a participant in one of the two preseason practices that were briefly open to the media this month, leading speculation the 6-foot-9, 255-pound Aurora native was perhaps suffering from some mysterious ailment.
That wasn’t the case, as Allen will be ready to go for Saturday’s opener at Illinois. But it illustrated the importance of Nebraska’s older players being able to keep themselves as fresh and as healthy as possible heading into the season.
“I’m not going to get into injuries, but it was a grind,” Austin said Monday. “Every fall camp is a grind. That’s just the way it goes.”
Young TEs stepping up: Allen and fellow tight end Travis Vokolek both sat out practices this fall, giving NU’s younger players a chance to shine.
Allen singled out Chris Hickman, along with freshman Nate Boerkircher and Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington as three players who have taken advantage of their extra reps.
“We’ve put that kid through a lot,” Allen said of Hickman, who has played both tight end and receiver since arriving in Lincoln. “But he’s embraced that. I think he has the best understanding of the offense because he’s seen it from every angle now.”
Boerkircher’s work ethic has shined through, Allen said, and Brewington has transitioned well since moving over from receiver to help provide depth.
“What helps him, and I think guys who transfer in, they have an understanding of what it takes to learn a collegiate offense and a collegiate playbook,” Allen said. “And I think that’s what has helped him step into the role he has so far. Chance is going to help us this year. He’s a baller.”
2:48 Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's game week expectations as Huskers gear up for Saturday's prime time game
Guessing game: As the Nebraska football team turns its full attention to Illinois, the Husker might have a hard time pinpointing just what they should focus their attention on. With an entirely new coaching staff led by Bret Bielema, there isn't exactly a lot of recent film on what the Illini will try to do on either side of the ball.
That's just part of the challenge of preparing for the season opener, redshirt freshman Ty Robinson said Monday. Bielema is coaching in college for the first time in 2017 after spending the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots. On offense, Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen was at Appalachian State last season, when the Mountaineers ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense at nearly 265 yards per game.
Robinson, who was awarded a Blackshirt on Monday, said NU has been looking at film from Illinois' spring game, and the previous stops of the Illini coaches.
But at the end of the day, the Blackshirts have to take care of themselves.
"Coach (Tony Tuioti) has been really preaching to us that, hey, they might be throwing something that we don't even know what they're going to throw, right?" Robinson said. "So he says, as long as you go to your technique and just play the game, you know how to play the game, we're still going to be pretty well rounded."
Martinez talks ABM: Adrian Martinez was busy enough before the world of name, image, and likeness opened up a whole new realm of possibilities for college athletes.
So perhaps it wasn't a huge surprise on Friday when Martinez, along with NU defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, were announced as the first two clients of Athlete Branding & Marketing (ABM), the NIL venture headed by former Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht.
"I’m super fired up that a guy like Gerrod Lambrecht is the head of that company — a guy who understands Nebraska, and is super passionate about Nebraska," Martinez said. "I think it has all the potential in the world to be something that will help Nebraska athletics be able to compete on a national landscape."
ABM will serve as a conduit for Nebraska athletes to help broker their various NIL deals both locally and nationally, whether that be working with a company such as Lincoln-based Opendorse, or another entity.
"They're here to help," Martinez said. "I can't really be negotiating my deals all over town. And I'm not the only one. So it will help a lot of people that way."
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
