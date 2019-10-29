Adrian Martinez knows what it’s like to try to find a leadership voice early in a collegiate career. He did it after he won Nebraska’s starting quarterback job as a freshman and continues to hone it now as a sophomore and captain.
Martinez, it’s safe to say, is impressed with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s emergence as a leader as the fall rolls along.
“I think part of that is when guys see him on the field, they see him battle and play tough and take big hits and make big catches,” Martinez said Tuesday. “He’s earned that respect, respect from the whole team, especially the older guys on the team, and he’s earned that voice.
“He’s found his way as I think all true freshmen have to do. It’s something I went through as well, and I think he’s been doing a great job for us. He’s starting to figure it out and I think everybody’s been able to see that.”
Fast movers: Nebraska sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral, who started last week's Indiana game and played until late in the first half, noticed something about the offense coming off the bye week.
"Our guys were a lot more confident I think last week for whatever reason, but we executed a lot faster," he said. "That was the thing that jumped out at me was we were a lot faster.
“The bye week definitely helps," he added. "Football is one of the games where everything builds off of your fundamentals, what you do well. You got to hang your hat on something (and) that bye week gave us a chance to go back and work on the stuff that we hang our hat on.”
Vedral indicated he's recovering well from the ankle injury he suffered against Indiana.
Side to side: Purdue ranks 129th nationally in rushing offense, averaging only 68.6 yards per game. But that doesn't mean Nebraska's defense can afford to relax in that area. After all, the Huskers rank only 83rd nationally defending the run, allowing 177.3 yards per game.
"They're going to run a lot of stretch (plays) at us, as do most teams," said Husker junior defensive end Bill Stille. "They're not as much of a downhill team -- a lot of side-to-side action. We're going to have to be able to run side to side for sure."
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Purdue has versatile running backs who can play fullback or RB.
Although they struggle to run the ball, the Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) rank 18th nationally in passing offense, averaging 301.3 yards.
"In my mind, good defense always starts with stopping the run, even if a team is maybe a pass-first type of team," Ruud said. "Stopping the run is always the first priority."
Tight end watch: Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins definitely has Nebraska's attention.
In last year's 42-28 victory in Lincoln, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Hopkins tied a season-high with five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. This season, he has 34 receptions for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
"He'll challenge us a lot," Ruud said. "He's one of those rare tight ends that you have to treat as a receiver in the pass game, but he's truly a valuable blocker. He's not a just-get-in-the-way blocker. He's a point-of-attack guy that they try to feature in the run game as well.
"He's one of the better tight ends we've seen."
Rondale watch: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Monday that star receiver Rondale Moore’s status for Saturday’s game won’t be known until later in the week.
The consensus All-American from last season has caught 29 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns this season despite missing the last four games with a leg injury. In 2018, he made 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher said Tuesday the Husker are preparing as if the 5-9, 185-pound Moore will play.
"He is in the game, that's how we see it," Fisher said.
If Moore indeed plays, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said, the Huskers will have to double-team him at times. But that strategy has some complications.
"You take one guy out of the game, they’re going to exploit you other places," Chinander said. "So you’ve got to have a way to double him sometimes, and a way to not, and a way to play some zone on him and away to play some man, but you’ve got to have a different look, especially with a young quarterback."
Mazour in boot: NU doesn’t have much room to spare depth-wise at running back, which makes at least one injury development concerning: Senior walk-on Wyatt Mazour missed practice Tuesday and was sporting a boot on his left foot.
Mazour’s status for Saturday’s game is not clear.
The Albion native had just one carry for 10 yards on an option pitch against Indiana on Saturday and came up limping after the play. He also returned two kickoffs for 40 yards.