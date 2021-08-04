Red Report: Adrian Martinez playing at 'the highest level'; NFL scouts eye TEs; and big-play alert

It’s safe to say Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has enjoyed a strong first five days of preseason camp.
“He’s playing at the highest level I’ve ever seen of him,” fourth-year Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton said following Wednesday's practice. “So now he has to continue that. He can’t go backward. He’s got to make sure he continues to strive forward and keep leading this offense and this team.”
Martinez, a junior from Fresno, California, enjoyed a strong spring by basically all accounts. But he’s taken his game to another level, Beckton said.
“We’re excited about it because that’s the Adrian Martinez we’ve been wanting to see,” the coach said. “He’s at a really, really good spot right now. Everybody across the board on the team knows it, and they’re following him. When the team follows the quarterback, you’re really going to have a great team. He’s playing at a high level.”
After struggling in the early stages of last season — even surrendering the starting job for two games — Martinez caught a second wind during the final four games, as he completed 71 of 105 passes (67.6%) for an average of 195.5 yards per game. He threw four touchdown passes and just one interception. In the final two games, he rushed 38 times for 253 yards (6.7 per carry) and three touchdowns.
He also turned the ball over four times against Rutgers in the season finale. He has said he’s emphasizing the need to cut down on turnovers.
So far, so good this month.
“He’s always looked good to me, but I think he has lost a couple of pounds and I think he’s put on a couple pounds of muscle,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “He just looks faster. He’s always been one of the better running quarterbacks in the country, and I think he’s actually gained a step. Tribute to him. That’s a big thing when you’ve been a three-year starter and you continue to work harder and push yourself and change your body. That shows you how driven he is, and it’s showing on the practice field.”
NFL scouts watch TEs: A group of NFL scouts paid close attention Wednesday to Nebraska veteran tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.
“Those guys have an opportunity to showcase their abilities,” said Beckman, noting Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Lubick are emphasizing the importance of getting the ball in the hands of the 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen and 6-6, 260-pound Vokolek.
Life in the Red: Husker OC Lubick will have an eye on Olympic hurdles tonight and has a heck of a bragging point
“They’ve changed a little bit of the reads for the quarterbacks so the tight ends are the first read on certain plays,” Beckton said. “They’re pumped about it. They’re seeing a lot of balls coming their way.”
Allen last season ranked second on the team with 18 receptions, while Vokolek had nine in his first season of action for NU after transferring from Rutgers.
“The scouts should be looking at those guys,” Lubick said. “I think my last year at Oregon, we had three tight ends that all went to the NFL, but these are the best two I’ve ever been around from a consistency, leadership and just the way they practice. Coach Beckton does a great job with them. They’re making plays. We ask a lot from our tight ends because they have to be point of attack (blockers) in the run game but we also split them out as wide receivers and they have to be able to make plays in the passing game.
“It’s a lot on them mentally and physically, and they’ve done great. They’re leaders of our football team. The way they lead by example and how hard they practice is contagious and it spreads to other guys.”
Big-play alert: Speaking of tight ends, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman of Omaha Burke caught a 70-yard touchdown pass down the seam in a recent practice, Beckton said.
The 6-5, 215-pound Hickman needs to add weight, but is making progress in his overall game, the coach said.
“He’s been a very pleasant surprise for us, and he’s gained the confidence of everyone on the team.”
Early returns: Cam Taylor-Britt and Oliver Martin lead the way among punt returners, according to Beckton. Also, keep an eye on Brody Belt and even freshman Kamonte Grimes.
“Kamonte has really shown me he could be a punt returner down the road,” said Beckton, noting that Nebraska started working on kickoff returns Wednesday.
Omar Manning and Zavier Betts were among the top group of guys back deep.
“Omar surprised me a little bit how smooth he was back there,” Beckton said.
Sichterman steps up: The biggest question mark on who will comprise Nebraska’s offensive line appears to have an answer.
Junior Matt Sichterman said Wednesday he’s been working in the No. 1 spot at right guard after making a move in the spring.
“I think spring ball was really kind of my chance to turn that knob and be like, 'I’m the leader now-,'" Sichterman said. “There’s no Matt Farniok, no Brenden Jaimes around. I’ve got to pick up that slack and be the vocal leader in the room along with Cam Jurgens and guys like that.”
The 6-4, 310-pound Sichterman, now in his fifth season of college football, has played in all of Nebraska’s games each of the past two seasons.
But he’s never been a starter, something that appears set to change when the Huskers take the field Aug. 28 against Illinois.
“I was always roommates with Brenden Jaimes ever since we stepped on campus. Obviously, he’s one of those guys that had an early opportunity and really jumped on it, so in a way I was always kind of looking up to him, trying to just wait on my opportunity and take advantage of it like he had,” Sichterman said.
“It’s definitely different now. I’m that guy, these guys are looking up to me, I’m trying to get on them a little bit more — get into your playbook.”
Quotable: “We have the leadership on our team that we haven’t had here in a while — really since we’ve been here as a staff,” Beckton said.
— Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett
