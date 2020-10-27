Red Report: Manning getting closer; return of Reimer; no change in plans; homecoming for Rogers

But Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is hopeful the Lincoln North Star graduate will be back in time to help against Wisconsin.

"He'll be a part of that rotation inside," with seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas, Chinander said.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Reimer made a splash on special teams last season before working his way onto the field for Nebraska's defense later in the year. This year, he was part of a group of inside linebackers that Chinander said had a strong preseason.

Reimer's return would provide needed depth after Miller and Honas played the majority of defensive snaps last week.

"It's going to be super important to get Luke back," Chinander said. "We just need to get those guys a little break in the game."

Same as always: No matter who Wisconsin's quarterback is, Nebraska knows what it has to do first, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.

"I don't think they're going to change much. They're going to run the football, they're going to try and control the line of scrimmage, and then they're going to try to use play-action pass when they need to," Tuioti said. "But if we can't stop the run, there's no reason for them to stop running the ball."