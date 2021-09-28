Red Report: Lubick talks OL; latest on TE Thomas Fidone's rehab and timeline; DL Rogers 'ready to roll'

Matt Lubick said Nebraska’s practice plan includes working in several combinations of offensive linemen this week as the Huskers open up competition at multiple spots.
“We’ve been trying some different combinations on the O-line, especially the past couple of weeks, to even it out,” Lubick said. “We have to really plan it. We talk about it each night, how many reps this guy is going to have, how many reps this guy is going to have.
“In a practice, you probably have about 150 plays, and each play is scripted and planned. We just are now making sure the right guys are in at the right times and we get all the various looks. Maybe a little more of the timing of that than we normally do.”
Coach Scott Frost said Monday that NU would explore its options, particularly at left guard and at right tackle.
Fidone continues to work back: Tight end Thomas Fidone continues to move toward football activities after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in April, but he hasn’t been cleared for full work yet.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Tuesday that the plan for Fidone, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound freshman — and crown jewel of NU’s 2021 recruiting class — is to perhaps be available for no more than four games this fall.
“Thomas is still in meetings. He has not been cleared yet to actually participate in football activities, but I know he’s very, very close,” Beckton said. “I’m excited about it, I know he’s excited. He’s one of those guys, you guys know him from the recruiting process, he’s very itching, very passionate about the game and he sees where he can help the team. Obviously, it’s a process when he gets out there and we have a plan for him for when he gets cleared. …
“The plan has always been for him is four games whenever he comes back. We’ll be selective there.”
That, of course, is several steps away from happening still, but if Fidone hits those marks, that would mean he could be within about a month of being available to play. In the meantime, the Huskers have as much functional depth at tight end as maybe any position on the roster and there’s clearly no need to rush Fidone back.
Johnson establishing himself: Rahmir Johnson has started each of the past two games for Nebraska at running back and has taken advantage of his chances.
The redshirt freshman has carried 30 times the past two weeks for 122 yards (4.1 per) and also caught five passes for 59.
“We’ve been really happy with what Rahmir has done and he’s definitely shown improvement and gotten better,” Lubick said. “It’s tough to say if he’s separated himself from the other guys, but we’re happy with his improvement.”
DL Rogers 'ready to roll:' Sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers was available for Nebraska on Saturday night against Michigan State, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti decided to hold off on using him one more week because of how good a rhythm the defense got into against the Spartans.
“Casey was available. I didn’t think it was the right time or that he was quite where he needed to be,” Chinander said. “Sometimes it’s a fine line if you force a good player back in, it can be a detriment to him. Or, do you sit him on the shelf? If we needed him, he was ready to roll. Coach Tuioti had a great rotation going and we didn’t want to mess with that, but I’m looking forward to Casey getting back in and being ready to roll.”
Nixon at PR?: Nebraska’s rolled through several punt returners this year, from junior DB Cam Taylor-Britt to the injured junior WR Oliver Martin to walk-on WR Brody Belt and, most recently, senior WR Samori Toure.
Beckton, who coaches NU’s return men, said Tuesday that could return this week after missing the past four games with an apparent knee injury.
He also had a freshman receiver he thinks might be able to help.
“Will Nixon, I’ve been working with him the last three weeks. He’s making tremendous strides. He didn’t travel last week. If he would have traveled, I may have put him back there because he’s doing a great job. We’ll see what happens this week with him. Oliver Martin should be back, hopefully Samori continues to grow and get comfortable with us back there, also.”
Big brothers: Give freshman running back Sevion Morrison credit for learning from his elders.
In this case, we’re talking about Johnson and sophomore Markese Stepp.
“Rahmir and Stepp, they know I look at them like big brothers,” Morrison said. “Whenever they try to give me advice, and even if they’re not verbally telling me something, I’m paying attention to what they’re doing. If I can see that it works, I’m going to use it for sure.”
Morrison has played a backup role this season, rushing 21 times for 71 yards (3.4 ypc) and two touchdowns.
Johnson has started the last two games, while Stepp has one start.
“When Rahmir gets the ball, he’s going fast,” Morrison said. “There’s nothing slow about Rahmir. Every time he gets the ball, there’s a quick zip to him. I tell him, ‘You’re too fast, dude.’
“It’s what I love about him.”
As for Nebraska’s back-to-back close losses that have led to a record of 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten), “We just try to stay on each other and hold each other accountable because that’s all we can do until things finally turn around,” Morrison said.
High-profile roommate: Brody Belt, a sophomore wide receiver from Millard West, has a rather high-profile roommate.
So, what’s Adrian Martinez like as a roommate, anyway?
“He’s a great guy,” Belt said. “He’s exactly what you would think. He does everything the right way. He’s a lot of fun. Obviously, he shows some other sides — his unprofessional side. Which I’m sure he’s OK with. Yeah, he’s a great guy, and I love him to death.”
Does he ever leave out the dishes?
“I’m not going to comment on that.”
— Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.