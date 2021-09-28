Red Report: Lubick talks OL; latest on TE Thomas Fidone's rehab and timeline; DL Rogers 'ready to roll'

Matt Lubick said Nebraska’s practice plan includes working in several combinations of offensive linemen this week as the Huskers open up competition at multiple spots.

“We’ve been trying some different combinations on the O-line, especially the past couple of weeks, to even it out,” Lubick said. “We have to really plan it. We talk about it each night, how many reps this guy is going to have, how many reps this guy is going to have.

“In a practice, you probably have about 150 plays, and each play is scripted and planned. We just are now making sure the right guys are in at the right times and we get all the various looks. Maybe a little more of the timing of that than we normally do.”

Coach Scott Frost said Monday that NU would explore its options, particularly at left guard and at right tackle.

Fidone continues to work back: Tight end Thomas Fidone continues to move toward football activities after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in April, but he hasn’t been cleared for full work yet.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Tuesday that the plan for Fidone, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound freshman — and crown jewel of NU’s 2021 recruiting class — is to perhaps be available for no more than four games this fall.