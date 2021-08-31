Red Report: Lubick talks execution; Dawson understood Tannor penalties; Betts the No. 1 KR option

One day after Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers had to throw out half of their offensive game plan against Illinois because the Illini came out in an "even" front, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the team had a contingency plan for whatever it might see.
"We did think they were going to be in odd, but we had a lot of meetings on, 'Hey, what if they come out in this? What if they come out in this?'" Lubick said Tuesday. "So we had another call sheet for if they come out in even. And we actually used some of those plays, and we didn't have the results we'd like to have."
With the unknown of facing a new coaching staff, Nebraska's offensive coaches spent the month leading up to the game meeting and discussing anything they might see in Champaign before settling on a game plan. Frost estimated Monday that half of the game plan went "out the window" when the Illini showed a different front than they played during their spring game.
"Yeah, there were some specific things we had in the game plan vs. odd (fronts) that they didn't do and we didn't use, but we had other stuff," Lubick said. "(And) we didn't always execute it the right way, but we also tried to call plays that have answers vs. multiple fronts and that your kids know what to do.
"And we have to continue to do that. Because at the end of the day, a defense can do a whole bunch of different things, and you've got to be prepared for it, and the kids have to know what they're doing, and you've got to be able to execute."
Key penalty: Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson fully understood the second-quarter flags on Caleb Tannor for roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct following his crushing hit on Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski.
“I think the way they called it was about the finish,” Dawson said. “I think everything was fine until the end. He finished with his head. It’s pretty simple to me. We’ve talked about it a bunch of times. You cannot hit anyone with your head, and you cannot use any part of your body to hit anyone else in the head.
“It’s pretty cut and dried that way.”
It was apparent on video that Tannor taunted the QB at end of the play, Dawson said.
“I say this to guys all the time: We want to play with emotion, (but) we don’t want emotion to play with us,” Dawson said.
Betts the returner: Nebraska had just two kick returns Saturday and got poor results on both, with Zavier Betts and Rahmir Johnson each stopped around the 20-yard line.
However, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who coaches punt and kick returners in special teams, said Betts is the guy going forward and that he’s excited about the potential.
“Zavier is my guy back there,” Beckton said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver from Bellevue West. “I know we also threw Rahmir back there, but Zavier has done a great job throughout camp. We’ve just got to make sure he continues to focus in on catching the ball consistently, at a consistent clip, but he’s done a great job. I expect him to be the starter back there again this week and we’ve just got to do a little bit better job blocking it up front, which Coach Dawson is really harping on this week with our guys up there.”
Beckton said Betts reminds him of his former teammate Shawn Jefferson, who played 13 years in the NFL and now coaches for the Arizona Cardinals.
“He catches the ball and then he’s hitting the seam at 100 miles per hour,” Beckton said of Betts. … “No slowdown in him. Find a small crease and hit it. I’m hoping that we’ll get a couple of those this week so you guys can see Zavier Betts at his best.”
Ongoing battle at CB: The starting cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt will be an ongoing battle, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday.
“I think all those guys that are fighting for a job over there are doing some nice things,” Chinander said. “And it’s going to be, how do you practice during the week. And if it’s close, then we’ve got to rotate guys in there. If it’s not close, we’ll stick with one guy, but that’s an ongoing situation every week.”
Sophomore Quinton Newsome got the start against Illinois and played well, finishing with five tackles.
Braxton Clark and Tyreke Johnson have also been in the conversation at that spot, though neither played against Illinois.
Johnson came to Nebraska with an injury, and “was banged up a little bit," Chinander said, which kept him out against the Illini.
“But he’s had a couple good weeks of practice now, and I hope we can get him going here in the next couple weeks,” Chinander said. “Especially with a couple home games where there’s no travel roster and those types of things, so we can kind of really figure out who belongs and who doesn’t.”
Farmer impresses at safety: Last December, safety Myles Farmer was just beginning to earn playing time in the secondary when he suffered a season-ending injury.
After a spring of being somewhat limited during rehabilitation, Farmer rotated with seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams in the secondary against Illinois. Dismuke was impressed with what he saw.
“I like Myles. He moves like he wasn’t even hurt,” Dismuke said. “I like where he left off at, I like where he started and I like how mature he’s grown. I like the football player he’s becoming today. Sharing the reps with him or having him in while we’re in or whenever we’re tried, he gives us an extra body to help us go full-go.”
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.