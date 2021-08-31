Red Report: Lubick talks execution; Dawson understood Tannor penalties; Betts the No. 1 KR option

One day after Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers had to throw out half of their offensive game plan against Illinois because the Illini came out in an "even" front, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the team had a contingency plan for whatever it might see.

"We did think they were going to be in odd, but we had a lot of meetings on, 'Hey, what if they come out in this? What if they come out in this?'" Lubick said Tuesday. "So we had another call sheet for if they come out in even. And we actually used some of those plays, and we didn't have the results we'd like to have."

With the unknown of facing a new coaching staff, Nebraska's offensive coaches spent the month leading up to the game meeting and discussing anything they might see in Champaign before settling on a game plan. Frost estimated Monday that half of the game plan went "out the window" when the Illini showed a different front than they played during their spring game.

"Yeah, there were some specific things we had in the game plan vs. odd (fronts) that they didn't do and we didn't use, but we had other stuff," Lubick said. "(And) we didn't always execute it the right way, but we also tried to call plays that have answers vs. multiple fronts and that your kids know what to do.