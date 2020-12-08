Red Report: Liewer revisits touchdown; playcalling dynamic; Blackshirts stay with starters

Blackshirts stay with starters: The number of players wearing Blackshirt practice jerseys hasn't changed, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday.

The jerseys, handed out to Nebraska's starters a few weeks ago, have stayed with those players. That policy, Chinander said, came after talking to former Huskers on how to handle the tradition.

"It's kind of more of a unit mentality as far as holding each other accountable, holding the other groups accountable. (We) don't want to water it down by adding a whole bunch more," Chinander said. "Obviously I wasn’t here when it started, I wasn’t here when Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom were here. So I kind of bend their ear a little bit and get some input.

"Having the starting unit have those shirts, and having the starting unit set a different tempo out there in holding people accountable, is a good thing, I think."

Pola-Gates, Gifford poised for larger roles: With redshirt freshman Myles Farmer out for the rest of the season after suffering a pregame injury against Purdue, Chinander said young players Noa Pola-Gates and Isaac Gifford are next in line to fill Farmer's role in the secondary.