Red Report: Left side of OL played well; DL Rogers happy to be back from injury; 'stud' Betts coming on

He made his return against Northwestern and nearly logged a sack during the first half. Rogers played about a dozen snaps in his debut.

“Just, I had to get back into rehabbing it,” Rogers said. “It was a pretty big setback. It stunk. The first game really hurt, being able to watch those guys go play. I obviously really wanted to be out there with them. I just kind of had to keep my mind focused on getting what I had to get done to be able to play.

“It made it easy, watching those guys go out there and do what they did against these teams. They’ve motivated me a lot to get back out there and do what I had to do to get back out there.”

Betts coming on: Freshman receiver Zavier Betts took an option pitch 83 yards for a touchdown on Saturday and is trying to establish himself as a mainstay in NU’s receiver rotation.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman had five catches for 62 yards in the first half against Michigan State, but then didn’t play in the second half. His teammates, though, say he’s continuing to progress.