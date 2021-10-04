Red Report: Left side of OL played well; DL Rogers happy to be back from injury; 'stud' Betts coming on

Scott Frost wanted the offensive line to play with nasty. The fourth-year Husker coach even had former NU All-American Dominic Raiola talk to the O-linemen prior to Saturday's game against Northwestern.
The linemen got the message.
With two new starters up front, and another in a different spot, the Huskers rolled up 427 rushing yards, their second-highest total in a conference game since joining the Big Ten.
Frost said he saw improvement up front, which included true freshman Teddy Prochazka (left tackle) and sophomore Nouredin Nouili (left guard) making their first career starts.
"The big thing is we came off the ball better (and) our pad level was better," Frost said during Monday's news conference. "I thought Teddy and Nouri did a really good job particularly with that, getting some movement on three-techniques and one-techniques and getting runs started."
Frost said he also liked what he saw from freshman Turner Corcoran, who started at right tackle after working the first five games on the left side. Other O-linemen stepped up, too, Frost said.
"I think the guys have gotten the message and we got to keep doing that," he said. "We got to move people and runs are hard to generate if you don't get any movement up front."
Rogers happy to be back: Sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers missed the first five games due to a knee injury he suffered at about the midpoint of preseason camp.
He made his return against Northwestern and nearly logged a sack during the first half. Rogers played about a dozen snaps in his debut.
“Just, I had to get back into rehabbing it,” Rogers said. “It was a pretty big setback. It stunk. The first game really hurt, being able to watch those guys go play. I obviously really wanted to be out there with them. I just kind of had to keep my mind focused on getting what I had to get done to be able to play.
“It made it easy, watching those guys go out there and do what they did against these teams. They’ve motivated me a lot to get back out there and do what I had to do to get back out there.”
Betts coming on: Freshman receiver Zavier Betts took an option pitch 83 yards for a touchdown on Saturday and is trying to establish himself as a mainstay in NU’s receiver rotation.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman had five catches for 62 yards in the first half against Michigan State, but then didn’t play in the second half. His teammates, though, say he’s continuing to progress.
“Zavier’s come a long way since I got here,” senior receiver Samori Toure said. “Ever since spring ball, he’s made constant improvement. He’s really improved his overall approach to the game as well as his practice habits and learning the offense. In all those categories, he’s come a long way and he’s only going to get better.”
Added junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, “I think he’s realizing that (potential) himself. Just putting in the work and continuing to build trust with his teammates and build it with us, the quarterbacks. I have a lot of faith in him. He’s a stud, and he’s only going to continue to get better.
Electric atmosphere at home: Martinez said he’s not sure he’s experienced an environment like the one at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night against Northwestern.
“That feeling I felt in the stadium, in Memorial, I don’t know if I’ve felt that ever in my time here,” Martinez said. “It was a great surge of energy for the team. I think the fans really approved and were excited about what they saw on the field from us and we oozed confidence as well on the sideline. I think it’s fair to say, walking about a little bit, it’s felt really nice.”
Domann picks up Big Ten award: Senior JoJo Domann was named the league's co-defensive player of the week on Monday morning after he checked in with a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in the Huskers' 56-7 blowout victory over Northwestern on Saturday night.
On Saturday, he became the only Football Bowl Subdivision player so far this year to record at least nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.
Domann is tied for second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (seven) and is behind only his teammate Garrett Nelson (eight).
Helping hand: Travis Vokolek was once in Chancellor Brewington's shoes.
After transferring in from Rutgers, Vokolek was the new guy in the tight end room. At the start, he had to learn Nebraska's offense on his own. Then Jack Stoll and Austin Allen took him in, watched film with him, and helped him learn the offense.
So when Brewington first transferred to NU from Northern Arizona and then got moved to tight end, Stoll was quick to lend a helping hand.
"I've been in his spot, I knew how he was feeling, so I just went out and reached out to him and told him, 'if you need help I'll come watch film with you, I'll walk you through plays, I'll do anything for you," Vokolek said Monday.
Brewington learned quickly. He's become a staple in Nebraska's goal line sets, often motioning in to crack a defender to help clear the way for one of NU's backs.
"He's learned really quick," Vokolek said. "And obviously he's doing a great job for us. I'm happy he's here."
