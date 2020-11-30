Red Report: Jurgens will remain starter at center; Huskers more shorthanded at RB now; Frost talks recruiting

Recruiting season comes into play: Because Nebraska hasn't played in a bowl game, coaches have been able to turn their full focus to recruiting during December in each of the past two seasons.

It will be different this year. The Huskers are scheduled to play a to-be-determined cross-divisional opponent on Dec. 19, three days after the December signing period begins.

Nebraska has 20 known pledges in its 2021 class, and a little work remains.

Despite the limitations due to COVID-19, Frost is excited about the incoming group.

"Really strong in certain areas that we need help (with) on the football field," he said. "I think that because we weren't able to travel as much, the recruiting class looks a little more regional to our area, which I think could be a benefit."

Defense rebounds: Outside of the Illinois game, Frost said he has been happy with the play of the Blackshirts, which held Iowa to a season-low 129 rushing yards.

The Huskers will have their full attention turned to Purdue's passing attack, which includes wide receivers Rondale Moore (22 catches for 192 yards in two games) and David Bell (43 catches for 493 yards and seven TDs).