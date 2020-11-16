Red Report: Jurgens said he needs to be 'perfect' snapping the ball; WR Martin eligible to play; young backs improving

Cameron Jurgens returned to game action Saturday after missing the Nov. 7 contest at Northwestern.
In addition to getting back to full health, the sophomore center said he needs to continue to work on his snapping.
After a clean season opener against Ohio State, Jurgens had struggles with high snaps against Penn State, a bugaboo that popped up early last season but was tightened as the season progressed.
"I think any time there's a bad snap, it's a terrible snapping day," Jurgens told reporters Monday. "That's something I should have down pat, and I need to keep working on that."
Jurgens missed the Northwestern game because of a foot injury but was back in the starting lineup Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound sophomore is set to make his 15th career start when the Huskers host Illinois on Saturday. He said he was "pretty sore" Sunday.
The Beatrice graduate said he needs to be more focused and not as "hyped up."
"That's something that needs to be perfect every time," he said. "You expect a field-goal kicker to make every extra point, and the center should make every snap perfect. I'm going to keep working on that so Luke (McCaffrey) gets every snap at his chest."
Martin eligible to play: Wide receiver Oliver Martin was seen in uniform for Saturday's game against Penn State. Frost confirmed Monday that Martin was ruled eligible to play after transferring from Iowa during the offseason.
The 6-1, 200-pound junior started his career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa — near his hometown of Coralville, Iowa — prior to the 2019 season.
Now the Huskers look to get Martin, a heralded recruit, more practice reps.
"He's a talented kid," Frost said. "We're glad to have him. He just hasn't gotten a lot of reps because he wasn't eligible."
Manning update: Injuries continue to hamper junior college transfer wideout Omar Manning, which explained his absence in the Huskers' win against Penn State.
Manning saw limited snaps against Northwestern after missing the season opener at Ohio State.
"We just can't seem to get Omar healthy," Frost said.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give their takes after hearing from Scott Frost and multiple players Monday.
Frost said senior tight end Jack Stoll, who injured his knee during the first half against Ohio State on Oct. 24, played at about 80% against Penn State.
"He went out there and gutted it out," Frost said. "Hopefully he'll be closer to 100% this week."
Running back room: With Dedrick Mills sidelined — the senior left Saturday's game early due to a minor injury — the Huskers used Wan'Dale Robinson out of the backfield in the second half against Penn State instead of relying on a group of freshman RBs.
Still, Frost likes the progress of his young backs.
"I'm happy with that room," he said. "I've seen significant improvement in that room. Rahmir (Johnson) is doing good things, Ronald's (Thompkins) doing good things, Marvin's (Scott) there. Sevion (Morrison) is dinged up but coming back."
The quarterbacks have accounted for 56 of NU's 118 running attempts this season. Mills has carried the ball 31 times, Scott eight and Thompkins five.
As for Robinson, the Husker sophomore wideout, Frost envisions him remaining a part of the running game.
"We'll always use Wan'Dale as a change-up, making sure he's getting the ball in his hands enough," Frost said.
Growth in the trenches: Nebraska's young offensive linemen have faced some tough tests to open the season, and Frost said he likes how they have handled the unique circumstances.
"Would it really help us with some of those guys to have a nonconference schedule and get some games under our belts, some experience for those guys before we played teams like Ohio State, Northwestern and Penn State?" Frost said. "But given the circumstances, they're battling. I know they'll continue to get better and be really good players for us."
Frost said he is comfortable playing several guards. Senior Matt Farniok is at right guard, and senior Boe Wilson and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper are rotating on the left side. Juniors Trent Hixson and Broc Bando also are capable and ready to play, Frost said.
Building on 'W' No. 1: Nebraska isn't the only team looking to build on the team's first win of the season. Illinois, which started 0-3, won its first game last week, 23-20 at Rutgers, on Saturday.
"Guys in this building can't win and relax," Frost said. "They have to let that elevate them and go back on the field and work that much harder to get even better."
