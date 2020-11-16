Red Report: Jurgens said he needs to be 'perfect' snapping the ball; WR Martin eligible to play; young backs improving

Still, Frost likes the progress of his young backs.

"I'm happy with that room," he said. "I've seen significant improvement in that room. Rahmir (Johnson) is doing good things, Ronald's (Thompkins) doing good things, Marvin's (Scott) there. Sevion (Morrison) is dinged up but coming back."

The quarterbacks have accounted for 56 of NU's 118 running attempts this season. Mills has carried the ball 31 times, Scott eight and Thompkins five.

As for Robinson, the Husker sophomore wideout, Frost envisions him remaining a part of the running game.

"We'll always use Wan'Dale as a change-up, making sure he's getting the ball in his hands enough," Frost said.

Growth in the trenches: Nebraska's young offensive linemen have faced some tough tests to open the season, and Frost said he likes how they have handled the unique circumstances.

"Would it really help us with some of those guys to have a nonconference schedule and get some games under our belts, some experience for those guys before we played teams like Ohio State, Northwestern and Penn State?" Frost said. "But given the circumstances, they're battling. I know they'll continue to get better and be really good players for us."