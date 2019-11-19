Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson has had an eventful college career, with 34 starts in 47 games.
His 22 pass breakups are tied for 10th all-time at the school.
As Nebraska (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) prepares for its final two regular-season games, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson is having an easy time staying focused despite his team's four-game losing skid.
"I'm kind of taking pride in these last days," Jackson told reporters following Tuesday's practice. "They're dwindling down fast. At the end of the day, I have potentially less than two weeks left for my college career. I'm not taking nothing for granted. I'm still out there trying to stay high energy, stay positive, just have fun with my guys. Just keep everybody in this thing together and just finish it for the team."
Asked if he had any early impressions of Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) -- NU's opponent at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in College Park, Maryland -- Jackson quickly steered the conversation back to his own team.
"The biggest objective of this whole week is just emphasizing 'just go get one done,'" he said. "It's a team that we feel like we're capable of dealing with and being able to get a win that we haven't gotten in awhile. Same with them. They've been struggling. They've been kind of on the down slope.
"But at the same time, they're coming off a by week so they're going to be fresh. So coach is trying to keep us fresh throughout the week so we'll be rested and ready to succeed."
Good to go: Nebraska sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, a key part of the Husker defense, left Saturday's loss to Wisconsin briefly in the the second quarter.
"I just got hit in the head," Taylor-Britt said Tuesday, noting he's good to go for the Maryland game.
Watch: Chinander stresses importance of playing 'complementary football'; discusses young crop of players; says team is 'beating themselves'
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks about improvements needed after practice on Nov. 19, 2019.
Seniors on the mend: NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said that he’s hopeful that senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels will be able to return from injury at some point over the Huskers’ two remaining games.
“I’m a lot more optimistic about his return,” Tuioti said. “He’s taking a lot more reps and he’s starting to look more fluid in his movements, so I think when he’s ready to go, I think he’ll be playing for us.
“I do anticipate him playing again before it’s all over.”
Whether that’s this weekend remains to be seen, particularly because Tuoiti also said he’s planning to ramp up reps for tackles Ty Robinson and Fyn Anderson.
Tuioti also said senior Carlos Davis (ankle) has practiced some early this week.
“He’s back. He was practicing yesterday, practiced today,” Tuioti said. “It’s good to have him moving around. Just trying to give him some reps until he can get up to speed and be 100%.”
Henrich's debut: Former Omaha Burke standout Nick Henrich, a true freshman inside linebacker, made his college debut Saturday, playing exclusively on special teams.
"It probably wasn't his best game, but it was his first game, too," said Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who cracked a smile as he discussed Henrich's initial foray into the college world. "I reminded him that on my first play as a Husker (in 2001), I fell right on my face. Skinned up my arm pretty good. I tried to take out the wedge and whiffed. That was play number one for my career."
As for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Henrich, who missed time earlier this season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the spring, he was part of the kickoff coverage team that allowed an 89-yard touchdown return by Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank.
"Any time you're on a kickoff team and you get one taken back, everybody's at fault," Ruud said. "I've been there and done that, too. It's a tough feeling. Somebody can always do something more when you get a kickoff return on you. He knows that. The good thing is, like always with him, it's never a lack of effort. He's always a high-motor guy, and that's what we like about him."
Scouting report: Maryland has dropped five straight games since a 48-7 win Oct. 5 at Rutgers. Four of those losses were blowouts -- 73-14 to Ohio State, 38-7 to Michigan, 52-10 to Minnesota and 40-14 to Purdue.
The Terrapins rank 102nd in total offense (359.9 yards per game) and 70th in scoring (28.0).
Head coach Mike Locksley favors a run-pass option offense, according to Ruud.
"I'm really impressed with their running backs," he said. "They create a lot of run-pass conflicts in their offense. That's probably the best way to describe it."