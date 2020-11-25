Red Report: Injury updates on Mills, Jurgens; 'decision to make' at QB; ILB Miller will travel with team

“Cam’s looked great in practice this week, so hopefully we don’t have that issue.”

Martinez or McCaffrey?: Frost did not say who would start at quarterback for Nebraska against the Hawkeyes, but did say that both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey had good weeks on the practice field.

“We graded everything they did. Every snap. And both executed better than they have in practice probably any week this year,” Frost said. “We’ve got a decision to make, but I’ve said all year I feel great about those guys. They’ve got to play up to their potential. They’re both really talented kids that are more than capable of doing everything we need them to do to play well and win football games.”

It’s no surprise where the evaluation starts.

“Decision-making is No. 1,” Frost said. “We started the game off with a bad decision – a really bad decision – that really took the air out of our tires last week. A couple of mistakes and turnovers in the red zone a few weeks ago against Northwestern. Those things cost you games in the Big Ten when they are close games.

“It starts with decision-making and making sure we don’t make any mistakes.”