Red Report: Injury updates on Mills, Jurgens; 'decision to make' at QB; ILB Miller will travel with team

Scott Frost indicated there's a chance a pair of key figures on Nebraska's offense play Friday against Iowa, meaning NU could be at or near full strength against the Hawkeyes.
The third-year Husker head coach said Wednesday that senior running back Dedrick Mills and sophomore center Cam Jurgens have both participated in practice this week.
“Feel good about running backs,” Frost said. “We’ll see on Dedrick. He’s practiced this week, so it will probably be close with him, but we’re hoping he can go.”
Mills suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury during the first drive in a Nov. 14 win against Penn State and missed the rest of that game plus Saturday’s loss to Illinois. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins also wasn’t available against the Illini, meaning the Huskers went with freshman Marvin Scott and sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, mostly.
Jurgens played the first half against Illinois but was removed from the game after a series of bad snaps that Frost attributed in part to an aggravated foot injury. He missed the game against Northwestern and returned against Penn State but said he played through pain throughout.
Senior captain Matt Farniok has stepped in ably at center when Jurgens has been out.
“It’s just tough on Matt to have to jump back and forth to different things and it’s tough to prepare all week at one spot and end up at another spot, but he’d be capable of playing three different positions for us,” Frost said. “That’s what makes him so valuable, on top of the leadership we get from him.
“Cam’s looked great in practice this week, so hopefully we don’t have that issue.”
Martinez or McCaffrey?: Frost did not say who would start at quarterback for Nebraska against the Hawkeyes, but did say that both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey had good weeks on the practice field.
“We graded everything they did. Every snap. And both executed better than they have in practice probably any week this year,” Frost said. “We’ve got a decision to make, but I’ve said all year I feel great about those guys. They’ve got to play up to their potential. They’re both really talented kids that are more than capable of doing everything we need them to do to play well and win football games.”
It’s no surprise where the evaluation starts.
“Decision-making is No. 1,” Frost said. “We started the game off with a bad decision – a really bad decision – that really took the air out of our tires last week. A couple of mistakes and turnovers in the red zone a few weeks ago against Northwestern. Those things cost you games in the Big Ten when they are close games.
“It starts with decision-making and making sure we don’t make any mistakes.”
Miller out, but will travel: Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller is unlikely to return to the field this season after suffering a spinal concussion on a hit against Illinois that left him nearly motionless on the ground against Illinois and required an overnight stay in the hospital. However, Miller was around NU’s practices this week and Frost said he is traveling with the team to Iowa City.
“Collin’s been the heart and soul of our team,” Frost said. “We have some good leaders, he’s been probably the leader of that group. Just the energy he brings, on top of the playmaking.
“He’ll be traveling with us to the game and we’ll get the leadership from him. I’m just glad he’s going to be OK long term. Those are scary situations and I did a lot of praying for him. I just care so much about him. We’ll function without him, but it will be good to have him with us.”
Martin catching on fast: Transfer wide receiver Oliver Martin only found out he was eligible a couple of weeks ago and started to get practice repetitions with the top groups then, but he played extensively against Illinois last week and had two catches for 30 yards.
Oh, and by the way, he grew up in Iowa City and transferred to NU this offseason from Iowa. He’ll be an intriguing player to watch on Friday.
“He’s done a good job of learning despite not knowing if he was going to play this year or not, and that’s what gave him a chance,” Frost said. “He’s done a good job in practice this week.
“I think all of our guys are motivated to play. I don’t think he’s any different.”
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2012: Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2011: Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2000: Nebraska 42, Iowa 13
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1999: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1982: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1981: Iowa 10, Nebraska 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1980: Nebraska 57, Iowa 0
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1979: Nebraska 24, Iowa 21
