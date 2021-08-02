Red Report: If energy wanes in practice, Domann and Nelson make voices heard

"It's just being quicker with our checks," Kolarevic said of the unit's improvement since spring ball. "I think it's being quicker with our assignments. We know what we're doing. We understand the playbook. But I think it's just being that little step quicker, and we're just going to keep continuing to get a little bit better every day with that."

Strong mind, strong body: With plenty of time on his hands in 2020, Kolarevic worked on his mind as much as his body.

The practice of doing yoga and meditation is something the Northern Iowa transfer linebacker has brought with him to Nebraska, and it’s helped him be sharp in the first few August workouts, he said.

Kolarevic transferred to Nebraska in January after not playing football in 2020. The FCS postponed its fall 2020 season to the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic, giving the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder a chance to heal his body and strengthen his mind.

“I think the biggest thing for me, I’ve been in college football for a while, and the season I know is going to be a grind. It’s going to be a long five months,” Kolarevic said. “It’s going to be fun, but at the same time it’s a day in, day out grind and you have to get your mind right to be ready to go.”