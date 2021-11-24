Red Report: Hutmacher gets some run; talking offensive tackles and defensive tackling

With injuries stacking up for Nebraska on defense, one of the players who saw his role expand suddenly was freshman defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher.

The "Polar Bear," as he’s known by fans, played 11 snaps Saturday, mostly in the second half in place of junior captain Damion Daniels, who’s dealing with an injury and was limited.

Hutmacher, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity. The Husker coaching staff has been confident all along this fall that the young player would be ready if called upon.

“We kind of saw a little bit earlier that he was coming along really well and he's got some very meaningful reps against (NU starting center) Cam Jurgens, which is always a good barometer to see where those guys are at," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "But he's just had Damion Daniels, who's played such good football, and some of those other guys, he hasn't had a chance to get into some of those games.

"But Nash is really coming along well, too.”