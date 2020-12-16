Red Report: Huskers watching the weather; postseason potential still cloudy; Henrich's busy day

Henrich played by far his most defensive snaps — somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 — and held up well.

“He played a really good football game,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “Hat’s off to Nick for playing outside backer and moving back to inside backer and basically becoming a starter in that game when Luke got knocked out. I thought did a tremendous job. He was physical, he played hard, he got us in the right things most of the time. I thought he had a good football game.

“The future is pretty bright on that one.”

Henrich finished with a career-best nine tackles. Depending on whether Reimer is cleared to return to action this week against Rutgers, Henrich could be back in the starting lineup next to senior Will Honas.

Whether Henrich sticks inside beyond this year or moves back to the edge, Miller likes what he sees.

“That kid is constantly in the film room and in the meeting room and trying to be the last one on the practice field, hitting the sled while everybody else is walking off the field or working on his footwork while everyone else is walking on the field,” Miller said. “It was just a matter of time before he was actually going to get in and contribute on the full defense.”