Red Report: Huskers watching the weather; postseason potential still cloudy; Henrich's busy day

Scott Frost and the Nebraska staff are watching the weather closely as it prepares to travel for Friday's road game at Rutgers.
The Huskers' team charter is scheduled to leave for New Jersey around 1 p.m. Thursday, but a major snowstorm is moving into the area Wednesday and could drop more than a foot of snow overnight and into Thursday morning.
"We're a little bit concerned about that," Frost said Wednesday. "... It's a long flight out there. We've got to see when this storm passes through. All I know is what I've read on the internet, but it's supposed to be a big storm, so hopefully, the airport is open and everything goes well."
Nebraska does have slightly more flexibility, considering kickoff has already been moved back to 6:30 p.m., but the team will still try to avoid arriving on Friday.
Postseason picture still cloudy: Nebraska may end up getting a chance to play again after Friday's season finale by either securing a bowl bid with a win or being a potential replacement team if another school decides not to play.
Frost said he doesn't yet know what that picture looks like or where his team stands on the matter.
"I don't think we're alone, the guys are a little tired. This has been a long year, a lot of our guys got back in March or April and just not ever being able to go home, not being able to do a lot of things around town, I think guys are a little bit tired," he said. "But they're excited to play and prepared really well."
The head coach said they're asking players who are not on the travel roster for Friday's game to stick around campus just in case the Huskers do end up playing another game later in December.
"We're playing things by ear just kind of like we have all year," Frost said. "... There's a chance we'd have an opportunity to go play if we decide that's what the players want to go do. I think there's a lot of schools that are deciding not to and I'm not sure that's all COVID reasons. It's just been a trying year for a lot of reasons.
"We'll address those things after the game."
Henrich's busy Saturday: Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich had played mostly in spot duty since moving back to inside linebacker in late November when senior Collin Miller suffered a career-ending injury.
On Saturday against Minnesota, the Omaha Burke graduate found himself playing in essentially a full-time role when sophomore Luke Reimer was knocked out of the game in the first half with an apparent head injury.
Henrich played by far his most defensive snaps — somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 — and held up well.
“He played a really good football game,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “Hat’s off to Nick for playing outside backer and moving back to inside backer and basically becoming a starter in that game when Luke got knocked out. I thought did a tremendous job. He was physical, he played hard, he got us in the right things most of the time. I thought he had a good football game.
“The future is pretty bright on that one.”
Henrich finished with a career-best nine tackles. Depending on whether Reimer is cleared to return to action this week against Rutgers, Henrich could be back in the starting lineup next to senior Will Honas.
Whether Henrich sticks inside beyond this year or moves back to the edge, Miller likes what he sees.
“That kid is constantly in the film room and in the meeting room and trying to be the last one on the practice field, hitting the sled while everybody else is walking off the field or working on his footwork while everyone else is walking on the field,” Miller said. “It was just a matter of time before he was actually going to get in and contribute on the full defense.”
Wildeman hurt again, but future 'bright': Sophomore defensive lineman Tate Wildeman on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself in the hospital and Frost confirmed that he had a procedure that will end his season.
Wildeman arrived as a four-star prospect and has battled injuries through his first three seasons, but was starting to see some time up front for NU earlier this fall.
"We still feel like Tate has a bright future," Frost said. "He was really coming on and he just hasn't been healthy. Sometimes that keeps recurring, sometimes a guy just has some bad luck at the beginning of his career, but we've got really high hopes for Tate.
"He wanted to get this done so he was back healthy for spring ball. Looking forward to the future with him."
