Red Report: Huskers trying to beat the heat; key contributors 'really close' to returning; TEs answer the bell

A couple of crisp, almost fall-like mornings this week are set to give way to a scorcher on Saturday in Lincoln, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said his team is preparing for it.

The National Weather Service is calling for a forecasted high of 97 degrees, which would push the record for Sept. 11 of 99, set in 1895.

The Huskers and Buffalo kick off in the teeth of the heat at 2:30 p.m., which will almost certainly mean a field temperature north of 100 degrees.

“We’re going to adjust warmups a little bit, make sure we don't spend too much before the game,” Frost told reporters on Thursday. “We’ve got the guys as prepped for that as we possibly can.

“I hope the fans take care of themselves, too. When it gets that hot in the stadium, I hope everyone can be safe on the field and off.”

NU also dealt with field temperatures of 100-plus at Illinois last month and didn’t appear to have any widespread issues with cramping or conditioning.

“I didn’t think that was a factor for us in Game 1,” Frost said. “We’ve got to make sure to hydrate and do everything we can to get ready. It’s good that we’ve had more depth than we’ve had before so we can get more guys in.”