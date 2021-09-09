 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Report: Huskers trying to beat the heat; key contributors 'really close' to returning; TEs answer the bell
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Red Report: Huskers trying to beat the heat; key contributors 'really close' to returning; TEs answer the bell

  • Updated
  • 0
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) watches the action from the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A couple of crisp, almost fall-like mornings this week are set to give way to a scorcher on Saturday in Lincoln, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said his team is preparing for it.

The National Weather Service is calling for a forecasted high of 97 degrees, which would push the record for Sept. 11 of 99, set in 1895.

The Huskers and Buffalo kick off in the teeth of the heat at 2:30 p.m., which will almost certainly mean a field temperature north of 100 degrees.

“We’re going to adjust warmups a little bit, make sure we don't spend too much before the game,” Frost told reporters on Thursday. “We’ve got the guys as prepped for that as we possibly can.

“I hope the fans take care of themselves, too. When it gets that hot in the stadium, I hope everyone can be safe on the field and off.”

NU also dealt with field temperatures of 100-plus at Illinois last month and didn’t appear to have any widespread issues with cramping or conditioning.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

“I didn’t think that was a factor for us in Game 1,” Frost said. “We’ve got to make sure to hydrate and do everything we can to get ready. It’s good that we’ve had more depth than we’ve had before so we can get more guys in.”

‘Really close’: Frost always plays injury situations close to the vest, but he continued to say Thursday that key contributors like tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive linemen Casey Rogers are “really close” to returning to action. They’ve each missed NU’s first two games, while receiver Oliver Martin and reserve offensive lineman Broc Bando were among those not available last week against Fordham.

Parker Gabriel summarizes the storylines going into Saturday's game against Buffalo on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Martin, who had six catches for 103 yards against Illinois, had what Frost deemed a minor injury, while Bando was dealing with an illness, according to the head coach. Vokolek and Rogers were both in attendance, but in street clothes, and Rogers wore a sleeve over his left knee.

TEs making it work: Without Vokolek, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman has stepped into a bigger role behind junior Austin Allen and converted wide receiver Chancellor Brewington saw his first game action against Fordham, catching a third-quarter touchdown from Adrian Martinez.

3:52 Watch now: Scott Frost previews Buffalo game as gameday draws closer

“Those guys have done a great job,” Frost said. “Chris is a guy that played receiver for a while and moved back to tight end. Chancellor started at receiver and moved to tight end (freshman walk-on Nate) Boerkircher’s done a good job. So, we’ve needed those guys to step up and I think they’ve answered the bell.”

Banks open (and versatile): Consider the winding path redshirt freshman Brant Banks has been on so far in 2021.

In the spring and into the beginning of preseason camp, he battled junior Matt Sictherman for the starting right guard job. Then, when Turner Corcoran missed a big chunk of camp with an injury, Banks shifted to left tackle and started NU’s first game there.

After an up-and-down performance against Illinois on the edge and with Corcoran continuing to get healthier, Banks’ work against Fordham came at left guard behind starter Ethan Piper.

“Brant’s capable of playing three or four positions,” Frost said Thursday. “He’s just going to keep getting better and he has a high ceiling.”

Banks, Bando and Nouredin Nouili all seem like potential options at guard for Nebraska in the event of a big lead or uneven play from the top-line players.

Held in the box: One of the shifts Nebraska’s coaching staff made this offseason was to have quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on the sideline and running backs coach Ryan Held in the coaches’ box high above the field.

Parker Gabriel runs down the four most interesting points from Scott Frost's post-practice presser on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

So far, so good, according to Frost.

“I think it’s been good. Helps communication with the quarterbacks having Mario down. He’s able to talk to them more and keep them involved with the rest of the team on the sideline,” Frost said. “Held’s been coaching a long time and has a good feel for seeing the whole picture and helping us make adjustments.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan Withdraws As Host Of 2021 Club World Cup Due To COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News