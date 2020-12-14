Red Report: Huskers look forward to seeing Vedral but will be cautious; wear-and-tear and missing pearly whites

While it's unclear if he will play in Friday's game, Noah Vedral is on the minds of his former Nebraska teammates as the Huskers prepare to face Rutgers.
The Wahoo native, who spent two seasons in Lincoln after transferring from Central Florida, moved on to Rutgers in the offseason. He's still friends with many of Nebraska's players, including tight end Austin Allen.
Allen said he and Vedral talk every week.
"He's been doing great things at Rutgers. He's been balling out, and that's good for him because he's an athlete," Allen said. "I think he deserved, in a lot of ways, to be an athlete somewhere."
Vedral won the Scarlet Knights' starting quarterback job in the preseason and has helped lead the Scarlet Knights to three wins. He suffered an ankle injury against Maryland that could keep him off the field against NU, but if he does play, the Huskers plan to be ready.
"It's going to be fun to poke fun at him once in a while if he does play, and hit him or get him on the ground or get a sack or something," NU linebacker Garrett Nelson said. "It's competition, so you want to knock his helmet off during the game, but after the game, it's all love. We love him to death, so I'm glad he's doing well."
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the team has discussed changing up its calls to help keep Vedral from tipping off his new teammates to what the Huskers might be trying to do.
"We're going to try and make sure that we defend against anything like that as much as we can," Frost said. "I care a lot about Noah. He did a lot for us and put a lot into working for us, and I want what's best for him. But we'll try to protect ourselves Friday."
NU pushing through grind: Friday's game at Rutgers will mark Nebraska's seventh game in seven weeks, all against Big Ten foes, in a pandemic, in a season that will stretch past mid-December.
It's been a grind, even for a team that has maintained from the beginning that all it wants to do is play football. That's meant working to stay as fresh as possible for the closing stretch.
"You could say it's taxing, Allen said. "In a normal season, you'll have a bye week here and there. Coach Frost made it an emphasis after practice, to be in the cold tubs, to stretch, to do everything to get our bodies right.
"Because it's Week 7, 8, I don't even know what game it is now, but it's deep into the season with no break, so the emphasis on taking care of our bodies is at an all-time high."
Frost said he's started to see some of Nebraska's younger players hit the wall that affects so many athletes going through their first seasons of Division I football, but having an end in sight can be a motivator.
"You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now. Usually, that happens in Week 8 or 9 of a season. We're close to the end now, so the kids just need to have a final push and kick here," Frost said. "It's been a long year, in a lot of ways, for everybody. Not just here. … But those guys went out in practice today and gave us everything they got, and we'll do everything we can to get them fresh and ready to go for this last one."
Stretching out: One of the ways a few Husker players have handled their bumps and bruises? Trying out yoga.
Allen, for the first time Monday, folded his 6-foot-8, 260-pound frame into some new poses in an effort to recover before the Rutgers game.
The idea came from fellow tight end Travis Vokolek, who took the idea to one of NU's trainers last week.
"He said to me, 'You need to try this; it got me right,'" Allen said. "And I said, 'OK, I've never done it before but I'll give it a shot.' And I did, and my body feels great right now."
Pearly whites: Nelson will be in line for some dental work after the season. On Monday's Zoom call, Nelson sported a gap in his bottom row of teeth where a couple of incisors had gone missing.
Nelson said a Penn State tackle or tight end put his shoulder into Nelson's jaw and broke the two teeth out.
"So I've been missing them for a while," the colorful Scottsbluff native said. "Putting some straws in there once in a while has been fun."
