Red Report: Huskers look forward to seeing Vedral but will be cautious; wear-and-tear and missing pearly whites

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the team has discussed changing up its calls to help keep Vedral from tipping off his new teammates to what the Huskers might be trying to do.

"We're going to try and make sure that we defend against anything like that as much as we can," Frost said. "I care a lot about Noah. He did a lot for us and put a lot into working for us, and I want what's best for him. But we'll try to protect ourselves Friday."

NU pushing through grind: Friday's game at Rutgers will mark Nebraska's seventh game in seven weeks, all against Big Ten foes, in a pandemic, in a season that will stretch past mid-December.

It's been a grind, even for a team that has maintained from the beginning that all it wants to do is play football. That's meant working to stay as fresh as possible for the closing stretch.

"You could say it's taxing, Allen said. "In a normal season, you'll have a bye week here and there. Coach Frost made it an emphasis after practice, to be in the cold tubs, to stretch, to do everything to get our bodies right.

"Because it's Week 7, 8, I don't even know what game it is now, but it's deep into the season with no break, so the emphasis on taking care of our bodies is at an all-time high."