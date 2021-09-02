Red Report: Huskers hosting one official visitor; looking for OL consistency; Fordham's 'real-life issues'

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday he wants to see a smoother performance from the offensive line.
The group, which includes two first-time starters in Brant Banks and Matt Sichterman, has dealt with injuries during camp. That includes freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, who missed a substantial portion of August and rotated in with Banks on the left edge in Saturday’s loss to Illinois.
“I want to see consistency up front,” Frost said Thursday as NU continued preparations for its home opener against Fordham. “When you watch the tape from Saturday, there’s a bunch of plays where four guys got it right and one guy didn’t and that hurt us. So, it’s just got to be a little bit more consistent.
“I think playing together and having everybody healthy is going to help with that.”
Huskers hosting one official visitor: Nebraska’s recruiting weekend is light on official visitors, but the program is hosting a key one: Wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida), who is verbally committed to the Huskers.
Jones (6-2, 190) is a three-star prospect who is expected to have a big season for Olympia High. In a season-opening win, Jones had six catches for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He’s been committed to Nebraska since April 1 and has known NU’s coaching staff for years because of their time previously at Central Florida. He has not yet actually been to campus.
Asked what he was most looking forward to about the trip, Jones told the Journal Star, “Meeting the coaches and getting a feel for campus. Seeing the state of Nebraska and meeting the coaches and the team.”
Frost said NU is excited to start having official visitors back on campus in front of fans.
“Our best selling point is our fans and the gameday environment, so it’s great,” he said. “We can’t wait to see the fans again. It’s been a long, long hard year and a half.”
More young players? Early in the week, Frost said he and the staff wished a couple of NU’s young players would have got more time against Illinois, adding that some didn’t because they needed to be more consistent in practice.
The latter group included freshman receiver Zavier Betts and freshman running back Sevion Morrison. On Thursday, the head coach said he expected more players to be ready to contribute against Fordham.
“We had a pretty strong message for them on Monday, same message we’ve had, about not making mistakes, about doing little things right, about details,” Frost said. “I thought the message really got through. Sometimes you can tell them all you want until something similar happens (in a game) and then you’ve really got their ear. A lot of guys that needed to be more consistent were more consistent this week.”
Frost doesn’t think it’ll take long to get them involved, either.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are on the cusp of being ready to play and giving us more help and giving us more reps,” he said. “We’re going to try to get a lot of guys in the game early and give guys an opportunity to make plays.”
'Real-life issues': Frost said he was thinking of the people in New York — and others in Louisiana and the Southeast — who are dealing with historic flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which has resulted in at least 23 deaths across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as of Thursday afternoon.
"I know there's a lot of people with real-life issues around the country and around the world, and we're lucky to be able to play football," Frost said.
Fordham is expected to be able to travel normally to Lincoln, but it's been a week of disruptions. According to the National Weather Service, Bronx County, New York, where Fordham is located, received 7.38 inches of rain as of Thursday morning.
"I’m thinking about Fordham with the flooding that’s going up there and I hope everything goes smoothly with them getting here," Frost said.
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.