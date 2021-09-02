Red Report: Huskers hosting one official visitor; looking for OL consistency; Fordham's 'real-life issues'

Asked what he was most looking forward to about the trip, Jones told the Journal Star, “Meeting the coaches and getting a feel for campus. Seeing the state of Nebraska and meeting the coaches and the team.”

Frost said NU is excited to start having official visitors back on campus in front of fans.

“Our best selling point is our fans and the gameday environment, so it’s great,” he said. “We can’t wait to see the fans again. It’s been a long, long hard year and a half.”

More young players? Early in the week, Frost said he and the staff wished a couple of NU’s young players would have got more time against Illinois, adding that some didn’t because they needed to be more consistent in practice.

The latter group included freshman receiver Zavier Betts and freshman running back Sevion Morrison. On Thursday, the head coach said he expected more players to be ready to contribute against Fordham.