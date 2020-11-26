Red Report: Huskers can't be 'loose' with the ball; take what you can get; how the QB decision is made

“We have access to video like all staffs do in the (coaches) box,” Lubick said. “It wasn’t close. I mean, it was close, but they reviewed it, supposedly, and the referees told us they reviewed it is what it is.

“We were going to challenge. In that situation, it’s definitely worth a challenge. We had it in the box, the box was kind of unclear cut, but we were told by the officials that they looked at it.”

Take what you can get: Not every play in the passing game is going to be an explosive one, but Lubick said Tuesday that the Huskers have to do a better job making life simpler for themselves when the defense essentially allows short or underneath passes to be available.

That’s been an issue for more than just the loss to Illinois, but it popped up multiple times on Saturday.