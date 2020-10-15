Red Report: Huskers big underdogs vs. Buckeyes; WR Betts making strides; Lubick's group healthy

Betts isn’t guaranteed to be part of the game plan against Ohio State, but Lubick said the recent strides indicate that the explosive young player has a chance to get on the field this season, whether that’s sooner or later.

“He’s getting reps with the No. 2s. We do a lot of reps, so we’re able to rep some of our freshmen and get them reps with the No. 1s. We have ones, twos and threes and we kind of intermix them. It’s too early to say, but he’s made big improvements. I do think he’ll help us this year, but for this week, we haven’t decided on that.”

Huskers waiting for word on Martin: Another candidate for that rotation is Iowa transfer receiver Oliver Martin, who is still awaiting word on whether he’ll be eligible this season, according to Lubick.

The 6-1, 200-pound junior from Iowa City is at NU as a walk-on currently after spending time as a scholarship player at both Michigan and with the Hawkeyes.

“We’re hoping to hear soon, but he can definitely help us if we find out that he’s eligible to play this fall,” Lubick said.