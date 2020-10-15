Red Report: Huskers big underdogs vs. Buckeyes; WR Betts making strides; Lubick's group healthy

Nebraska, not surprisingly, will be a sizable underdog to Ohio State on Oct. 24.
The early line according to BetOnline has the Buckeyes favored by 21.5 points against the Huskers in what will be an empty Ohio Stadium. That is the second-biggest spread currently for the opening weekend, trailing only Wisconsin’s status as 23.5-point favorites against Illinois.
Asked about that development Thursday, sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson essentially shrugged.
“I mean, alright, they can have it. That’s how I look at it,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, there’s not 21 points on the board already. It’s 0-0. At the end of the day, it’s whoever comes out and plays best and comes out and fights. That’s how I look at it.
“We don’t really care about the favorites or anything like that. We’ve just got to come out and play football and play our game.”
Betts making strides: Nebraska freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts is one of the most heralded in-state recruits in some time, and offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick said he’s shown flashes of that talent recently in practice.
“Zavier has really, the last two weeks, came on and has a chance to help, which, that’s a challenge for a freshman,” Lubick said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound freshman from Bellevue West.
Betts isn’t guaranteed to be part of the game plan against Ohio State, but Lubick said the recent strides indicate that the explosive young player has a chance to get on the field this season, whether that’s sooner or later.
“He’s getting reps with the No. 2s. We do a lot of reps, so we’re able to rep some of our freshmen and get them reps with the No. 1s. We have ones, twos and threes and we kind of intermix them. It’s too early to say, but he’s made big improvements. I do think he’ll help us this year, but for this week, we haven’t decided on that.”
Huskers waiting for word on Martin: Another candidate for that rotation is Iowa transfer receiver Oliver Martin, who is still awaiting word on whether he’ll be eligible this season, according to Lubick.
The 6-1, 200-pound junior from Iowa City is at NU as a walk-on currently after spending time as a scholarship player at both Michigan and with the Hawkeyes.
“We’re hoping to hear soon, but he can definitely help us if we find out that he’s eligible to play this fall,” Lubick said.
WR room getting healthy: Lubick said that, while Robinson and freshman Alante Brown have both dealt with minor injuries during camp, neither are currently at risk of missing NU’s opener against Ohio State next weekend.
“We expect them to be full go,” Lubick said. “They’re practicing, they’re going 100 miles per hour, so we feel really good about their health right now and where they’re at.”
Overall, that goes for everybody in the room except for the unknowns that remain around junior college transfer Omar Manning.
“We feel we have really good depth there and right now we’re really healthy, knock on wood,” Lubick said.
Lubick to work from box: Lubick will spend his game days in the press box as opposed to the sideline, he said Thursday.
But what actually happens on game day is nothing compared to what happens in the days prior.
“I think the game gets grown a little bit out of proportion. It’s more the preparation before the game,” Lubick said. “The plan that you have going into the game, the game is pretty much already called. You’ve just got ot be prepared for when those situations come up.”
It’s about coaches and players being on the same page, Lubick said, and making sure the work is getting done in practice to be prepared as different moments present themselves.
“Then in the game, you’ve rehearsed it so many times, that’s the easy part, to be honest,” Lubick said. “It should come natural.”
Nebraska's 2020 football schedule
