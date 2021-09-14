Red Report: Husker RBs embrace rotation; Verduzco explains why he's on the field this year

Markese Stepp is no stranger to a running back rotation.

The Nebraska junior operated in one the past couple of seasons at USC and now finds himself in a similar carousel although it is a much different offensive system.

In each of the past two games, NU running backs coach Ryan Held has given each of his top three backs — Stepp, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Sevion Morrison — a series early in the game and then charted the course from there based on who produced and who got into a good rhythm.

“It’s just, when you get your chance, making the most of your opportunities,” Stepp said. “That’s what we all kind of try to preach to each other. You may not see the carries you want, but you get an opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it because you don’t know when it’s coming again.

“When you make the most of your opportunities, that’s when you’re going to get into a flow, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Stepp found the flow against Fordham (18 carries for 101 yards), and then Ervin’s turn (10 for 56 and two touchdowns) came in the second half against Buffalo.