Red Report: Husker offense preps for Diaco's defense; Betts and Daniels seeing their stock rise

Betts has six catches for 95 yards (15.8 per catch) this season.

Daniels stepping up: Statistically, Damion Daniels had his best game as a Husker, finishing with a career-best five tackles Friday at Iowa. The 6-3, 335-pound junior defensive tackle has 10 tackles over the past three games and is seeing his reps count increase.

"I thought he played a really good football game (at Iowa)," Chinander said. "He was physical, he did a nice job in the middle all day for us."

Daniels' contributions have been key for a Husker defensive line that had to work in mostly new players this season after the departures of Khalil and Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels, Damion's older brother.

Daniels played 44 snaps against the Hawkeyes, according to Pro Football Focus, 21 more than his previous season high.

"He's getting to where he can play more plays in a row which is what he needed to do," Chinander said.

Allen 'good to go:' Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen took quite a hit during the final drive of Friday's game at Iowa, getting slammed to the turf in the process.

Lubick said Allen is "good to go," and had a great practice Tuesday.