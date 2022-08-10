Red Report: Husker OC Whipple identifies need for more leaders; Johnson moving around; two WRs absent

With several experienced veterans returning as starters, Nebraska’s defense has long been viewed as the strength of this season's team.

Roughly two weeks into fall camp, Nebraska’s offense continues to face the challenge. After a few days of consistent progress, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday’s practice was a slight setback.

“We had a bad day today; I thought the guys were tired and felt sorry for themselves,” Whipple said. “The defense did a nice job today, (we had) a couple of turnovers but I didn’t like how we responded. They’ve been pretty good all the way through, just today was a down day.”

That doesn’t mean the veteran offensive coordinator is going to panic. Whipple said he’ll see how the team responds Thursday, citing a similarly poor effort during spring ball that was followed by renewed focus in the next time out.

Daily battles with the defense have pushed quarterbacks like Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, but both feel it will pay off.

“Our defense is really good. I always tell our offense that it’s awesome that we get to go against them every day because they truly are great at disguising their coverage,” Purdy said. “If we’re having a good practice against the defense, then we really know the offense has (progressed).”

Leadership goals: Apart from Travis Vokolek, Turner Corcoran and Thompson, more leaders need to emerge on offense.

That was one of the issues Whipple identified from Wednesday's practice, and why he felt the players got down on themselves. Since he only gets the chance to speak with players and address issues on the sidelines, he said it’s up to the quarterbacks in the huddle to keep their offense on track.

“Quarterbacks have to take control; Casey has to do a better job, and (so does) Chubba, so those two guys I got on today a little bit,” Whipple said. “They’re the guy in the huddle that speaks with 10 other guys listening, so you have to have those things.”

To his credit, Thompson had already taken that lesson and committed it to memory. He complimented the offense’s others leaders while recognizing that the more vocal players there are in a huddle, the better everyone will be as a result.

“We need more guys to speak up, because I think the defense does a great job of having a lot of voices and a lot of leadership,” Thompson said. “We just have to pick each other up, stay positive and keep encouraging each other.”

Texas transfers: As a quarterback-wide receiver duo with plenty of experience between them, Thompson and Marcus Washington are ready to hit the ground running. The initial challenge of learning a new offense fazed Washington slightly when he arrived at Nebraska, but Thompson did his best to aid the transition.

That meant using some hand signals from their Texas days or referring to past games they had played together, something that's faded as Washington has picked up the offense.

“Our relationship has continued to grow and it’s the same Marcus I knew at Texas, but he’s better now," Thompson said. "He looks bigger and faster than I remember and we’re really good friends; we were roommates together last year. We talk a lot and we’re very close, so Marcus is doing a great job and picking up the offense pretty good.”

Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph reiterated the need for six top wideouts to emerge, a group that Washington could definitely be part of. However, the coach indicated that there's still plenty of work for Washington to do before he's up to the speed that Joseph demands.

“Marcus is a veteran, he understands the system and is getting used to the way we practice. Once he does that he’ll be fine and help us a lot," Joseph said."

Johnson moving around: Sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson spent much of Wednesday morning's open practice working with the wide receivers as opposed to the running back, but that doesn't mean he won't run the ball this fall.

Whipple said he likes to rotate three running backs during the season, something that he did during his time at Pittsburgh. While other running backs are dealing with small injuries, Whipple said Johnson worked with the wide receivers so he's able to play either position when injuries pop up during the season.

“We’re just building depth so he can play both. He knows running back really well and we have a couple of guys nicked, so there’s a chance he could help us out there," Whipple said. "One day he’ll handle running backs and the next day he’ll go to R (receivers) in some of the different periods.”