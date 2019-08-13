Nebraska freshman inside linebacker Nick Henrich is unlikely to participate during preseason camp, according to his position coach, but is still expected to play – perhaps extensively – this fall.
The Omaha Burke standout had shoulder surgery during spring ball and has made progress in the months since, but likely will not be added to the 110-man camp roster.
“We won’t get him for camp, I’m pretty sure of that,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “He’ll be back this season for sure, it just depends on how that shoulder goes and how strong he gets.”
Ruud said recently that Henrich looked like a player ready for an extensive role before his injury and the staff remains very high on him. Assuming he isn’t added to the camp roster, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder can be present at meetings and practice when classes start Aug. 26.
“We’re going to be smart with him, too,” Ruud said. “Coming off a shoulder surgery, we’re not going to do anything that would jeopardize his rehab. He’s got a big future here and we’re going to make sure we’re smart about it this year.”
Thompkins added to camp roster: Freshman running back Ronald Thompkins (knee) has been added to NU's camp roster, a school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday
Thompkins, a 6-foot and 195-pound back from Grayson, Georgia, was eased into college work after he tore the ACL in his left knee at the beginning of his senior season and suffered an ACL tear in his right knee halfway through his junior year.
On Tuesday, he was seen coming off the practice field with no pads on and sporting a green non-contact jersey. Players must go through two days with no pads on and two days in shells before they can participate in fully padded practices.
The following players were also seen with no pads or not in uniform: Senior outside linebacker Alex Davis, freshman safety Myles Farmer and sophomore defensive lineman Chris Walker.
Barry impressed by McCaffrey: Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey is impressing not only his fellow offensive players, but the guys that go against him in practice daily, too.
"He’s fast. That’s in his bloodline. He’s got a lot of growing, too," senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said Tuesday.
"One thing I like about him is the attitude he brings every day. You wouldn’t think he’s ever upset, ever mad, ever just in his head. He always comes with a positive attitude and that’s going to be a great thing for him and this team."