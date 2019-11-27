Red Report: Handling a short week; Huskers getting healthier?; Dewitt up for courage award

Dewitt was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer in January and was limited in his coaching capacity through the winter and spring ball. But he returned to full action in August and has been a full-time coach for the Huskers this fall.

The Courage award is voted on by a panel of members of the Football Writers Association of America and is presented during the lead-up to the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Among the other nominees is Minnesota holder Casey O’Brien, who spoke at the annual Big Ten luncheon in July and who has battled multiple bouts of cancer himself. O’Brien announced on Twitter this week that he was heading in for another surgery after a scan found a small spot on one of his lungs.

Know what’s coming: One thing NU likely won't have to worry about, Frost said, is a bunch of exotic looks from Iowa's defense. Frost called this season "interesting" from the standpoint that Nebraska has seen several different defensive fronts that opponents hadn't shown on film previously.

Iowa's 4-3 scheme, which has allowed just 12.2 points per game, doesn't need to be tricky, Frost said.