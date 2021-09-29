Red Report: Garrett Nelson playing 'outstanding football'; NU's problematic punt return picture

On the first day that Nick Henrich and Garrett Nelson moved into the dorms at Nebraska in January 2019, they got settled in and then their parents cleared out.
On their own on the college scene for the first time, Nelson had an idea for the evening.
Party time?
Well, not quite.
“He was like, ‘Hey, you want to go lift?’” Henrich recalled on Monday. … “Garrett is as (much of) a football guy as you can get. He loves the game and his passion is something that rubs off on everyone.”
More than two years later, Nelson, the Scottsbluff native and outside linebacker/defensive end, has developed into a regular contributor on the Nebraska defense. Henrich has, too, of course, but he was the much more highly regarded recruit coming out of high school.
Nelson was thrown into the fire as a freshman, at times overmatched or in the wrong spot, grew in 2020 and now is a productive player.
“He’s the same guy. When he first got here, he played every play like his hair was on fire,” Chinander said. “Didn’t know what he was doing. Was a little stiff coming out. What I’ve seen with him is his knowledge of the game has increased dramatically, his technique has increased dramatically and his overall movement skills have increased dramatically.
“When you’ve got a guy like him as a freshman that plays as hard as he did and wants it as bad as he did, then it becomes, ‘We need to get him in the game and we’ll live with some mistakes and let’s coach him up.’ We know we can develop that kid into a really good football player. Coach Dawson’s held up his end of the bargain and Garrett Nelson’s held up his end of the bargain and he’s become, for us right now, he’s playing outstanding football.”
Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann had a simple explanation for the growth he’s seen from Nelson during his NU career.
“The will to be great is burning within his chest,” Domann said.
Punt return 'a work in progress': Nebraska’s punt return group has not produced many big plays over the past three years, but this season has been particularly problematic. First, Cam Taylor-Britt had a safety and two fumbles over the first three weeks of the season. He shared duties with junior Oliver Martin the first week, but Martin’s missed the past four with an apparent knee injury.
Walk-on Brody Belt got a turn early in the season, but NU scrambled and is trying to break in senior receiver Samori Toure, who hasn’t ever been a regular punt returner in college, for the job on the fly.
Against MSU, Toure fair caught one and alertly let two go into the end zone for touchbacks, but also failed to field three others that cost NU a combined 45 yards.
That was a new issue that popped up this week. Against Oklahoma, Toure had a 10-yard return — by far Nebraska’s best result of the season — let one ball hit at the 4-yard line (as he’s taught to) where OU downed it and saw Michael Turk’s two other punts angle out of bounds.
“He’s only been back there a couple weeks and he’s still a work in progress,” said tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who coaches NU’s returners. “Hopefully we can get Oliver Martin back. He was really doing really good things for us before he got hurt. Samori is still working the kinks out.
“He got spooked a little bit when the first kick was over his head. Then we backed him up a little bit and I think that cost us some of the hidden yardage there. I thought he was uncomfortable going forward for the ball.”
Beckton said they’re trying to rectify that, though it’s already cost NU.
“All we worked on (Tuesday) was seeing the ball off the foot and he was 20 yards deeper than he normally would be and pressing it, really trying to get him to explode vertical, from side-to-side and the front aspect. All those returns today and I think we got a lot accomplished there.”
