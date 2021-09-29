Red Report: Garrett Nelson playing 'outstanding football'; NU's problematic punt return picture

“When you’ve got a guy like him as a freshman that plays as hard as he did and wants it as bad as he did, then it becomes, ‘We need to get him in the game and we’ll live with some mistakes and let’s coach him up.’ We know we can develop that kid into a really good football player. Coach Dawson’s held up his end of the bargain and Garrett Nelson’s held up his end of the bargain and he’s become, for us right now, he’s playing outstanding football.”

Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann had a simple explanation for the growth he’s seen from Nelson during his NU career.

“The will to be great is burning within his chest,” Domann said.

Punt return 'a work in progress': Nebraska’s punt return group has not produced many big plays over the past three years, but this season has been particularly problematic. First, Cam Taylor-Britt had a safety and two fumbles over the first three weeks of the season. He shared duties with junior Oliver Martin the first week, but Martin’s missed the past four with an apparent knee injury.

Walk-on Brody Belt got a turn early in the season, but NU scrambled and is trying to break in senior receiver Samori Toure, who hasn’t ever been a regular punt returner in college, for the job on the fly.