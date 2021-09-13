Red Report: Frost's two-letter response to injury question; the Grinch; how Toure stepped in on punts

Especially with the more veteran players, NU could go right up to game time before making a decision, though Frost said that isn’t ever ideal.

“I mean, you want to know on Monday (who is playing), but sometimes you don’t have that luxury,” he said. “We want guys to have practice if we’re going to play them. There’s some unique circumstances where you have veterans who have been there, done that and if you get them back at the end, that’s probably good enough. But guys need to train in order to perform well and we want them back as soon as possible.”

Asked if any of the players had been ruled out for the game against OU already, Frost simply said, “No.”

OU defense has talent, too: Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma’s high-flying offense garner most of the headlines when it comes to the Sooners, but defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is highly thought-of, too, and has helped OU defensively now in his third season in Norman.

“They’re tough to figure out,” Frost said. “He does a good job mixing things up and disguising things. You can’t always tell what coverage they’re in. Their line moves and stunts a lot. It kind of creates chaos on defense, is the best way I can say it. I’ve known Alex for a while. Good guy, good coach.”