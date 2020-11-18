Red Report: Frost's respect for Lovie; Austin Allen catching on; special teams a plus vs. PSU

“A lot of times, us tight ends are telling the quarterbacks, we’re 6-foot-8, 6-7, just throw it up and we’ll go get it,” Allen said Tuesday. “We’ll go make a play. We have big bodies, we’re open when we’re not necessarily open in the quarterback’s eyes. We tell them, just throw the ball and we’ll use the frame, use the body to go make a play. If it’s up, we like it up.”

Special teams a plus: Connor Culp made all three of his short field-goal attempts on Saturday against Penn State. Five of his six kickoff attempts resulted in the Nittany Lions starting at their own 25 or farther back. Of William Przystup’s four punts, two were inside the 20 (one inside the 10) and one was a booming 53-yarder that flipped the field during a critical fourth-quarter stretch.

Nebraska’s coverage was good, pinning PSU on its first three kick returns at the 20, 18 and 21.

Put simply, it was a good day all around for the Huskers’ special teams units.

“It was a step in the right direction from the week before,” Frost said on Monday. “It was kind of similar to the other two units, offense and defense. We did some good things — some really good things — and some things we can get a lot better at. So I was pleased with the improvement, but still some things to fix.