Red Report: Frost's 'key to the game' vs. Michigan; new Unity Walk route will stick; Fidone latest

Michigan and Nebraska have similar strengths so far this year, particularly in running the football. After all, they are the top two teams in the Big Ten in terms of yards per game. UM is averaging 255 yards per game (5.57 per carry) and the Huskers are averaging 235.5 (4.94).
The Huskers lead the Big Ten with 20 rushing touchdowns in their six games and the Wolverines are second with 18 over their first five. Nobody else in the conference has more than 11.
Michigan is allowing just 3.31 yards per carry and has surrendered just one rushing touchdown so far this season. The Huskers are ninth at 3.67 yards per carry allowed, but over the past two weeks against Michigan State and Northwestern have allowed just 1.93 per attempt on 56 rushes.
"We need to do everything well. I think the run game is probably the key to this game," Frost said. "They want to run it. We want to run it. They want to stop it. We want to stop it. The team that gets behind and has to throw probably isn't in a good spot, so we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense."
Revved-up crowd: Playing at home and at night for the second straight week, the Huskers have an idea of what to expect from the Memorial Stadium crowd on Saturday night. Frost was asked about it in the context of recruiting on Thursday but made it clear the noise can impact the game, too.
“I expect the environment to even be better than last week and we’re all grateful to the fans for last Saturday, that was pretty special,” he said. "I imagine it’ll be that way or better next week. We need some noise when they’re on offense. Environment like that makes kids want to play here, so having kids here to watch that is going to help us.”
Frost has made it clear in the past that, as a coach, he prefers early kickoffs, but he said there may be some benefit for his players in the sense that they’ve had a similar routine three straight weeks now with evening starts.
“I don’t know, it’s still a long wait in the hotel the night before the game, day of the game,” Frost said. “But our guys are used to it now, so maybe just some comfort having done that already might be good for us, but it doesn’t really matter.”
'Good to see' Fidone back: Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone returned to practice this week for the first time during the regular season after he suffered a torn ACL back in April during spring ball.
Fidone, the top-rated tight end recruit in the country for the 2021 class, has been doing conditioning work and building back for a couple of months, but only got the green light to join football-related activities on Monday.
“He’s been great, just unfortunate what happened to him,” Frost said. “He’s an elite athlete, so we figured he would heal pretty quick and he has. He’s really talented and a little rusty right now, but it’s good to see him back out there.”
The staff has said that Fidone won’t play in more than four games this year in order to preserve his redshirt, so it appears unlikely he’ll appear in a game before Nebraska’s first bye week later this month.
Huskers sticking with new Unity Walk: Nebraska changed up its pregame Unity Walk from the busses to the stadium last weekend and Frost said the program will stick with the new route. The Huskers last week walked from the Selleck Quadrangle, through the new student tailgating area and to the stadium rather than getting dropped off right outside the building on Stadium Drive, as they’ve done through the 2020 season.
“It was great. We did it because of homecoming and wanted to go by the student union and the students,” Frost said. “I think the players really liked it. I liked it. It’s pretty short when we just drop off right here and come in the stadium, so I imagine we’ll stick with that.”
