Red Report: Frost's 'key to the game' vs. Michigan; new Unity Walk route will stick; Fidone latest

Michigan and Nebraska have similar strengths so far this year, particularly in running the football. After all, they are the top two teams in the Big Ten in terms of yards per game. UM is averaging 255 yards per game (5.57 per carry) and the Huskers are averaging 235.5 (4.94).

The Huskers lead the Big Ten with 20 rushing touchdowns in their six games and the Wolverines are second with 18 over their first five. Nobody else in the conference has more than 11.

Michigan is allowing just 3.31 yards per carry and has surrendered just one rushing touchdown so far this season. The Huskers are ninth at 3.67 yards per carry allowed, but over the past two weeks against Michigan State and Northwestern have allowed just 1.93 per attempt on 56 rushes.

"We need to do everything well. I think the run game is probably the key to this game," Frost said. "They want to run it. We want to run it. They want to stop it. We want to stop it. The team that gets behind and has to throw probably isn't in a good spot, so we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense."