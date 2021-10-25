Red Report: Frost talks recruiting; TE Fidone working his way back; NU 'excited' about freshman DB Buford

Nebraska coaches hit the road over the bye week and got out on the recruiting trail for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.

Head coach Scott Frost saw Lincoln Southeast — featuring 2022 verbal commit Jake Appleget, 2023 verbal commit Gunnar Gottula and '23 target Teitum Tuioti — take on an Elkhorn South team that has '23 target Maverick Noonan, among others, on Friday night.

Overall, Frost said Monday that he was encouraged by what his staff heard and reported back to him from being back on the road.

“The response was awesome. I was just talking to Barrett Ruud about it this morning," Frost said. "He stuck mostly local in recruiting, but the response they got from coaches and administrators and students, I think people are enjoying watching this team, I think they’re proud of this team. We’ve got to get it over the hump, but I was really encouraged to hear the response and reaction that coaches said they got on the road.”

Nebraska has eight verbal pledges for the 2022 class so far and is likely to take somewhere between 13-15 high school players. The rest of the class will be made up of junior college guys and transfer portal additions. A couple of NU assistants, including defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, were out at jucos in Kansas.